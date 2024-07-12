No. 1 Pick To No. 1 Spot! Paul Skenes To Start At Globe Life Field For All-Star Game
Paul Skenes is the biggest name in baseball these days. On Tuesday night at the home of the Texas Rangers, he'll take the biggest stage.
Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace, will start for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. NL manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondback broke the news on Friday morning during Skenes' interview on 'The Dan Patrick Show.'
Skenes, last year's No. 1 overall pick out of LSU, has been even better than advertised in his first 11 starts. Since being called up in May, the right-hander has been one MLB's top arms and should be considered a lock to win the NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes, 22, is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA and 89-to-13 K-to-BB ratio over his first 11 outings. He is coming off a dazzling outing on Thursday in which he threw seven no-hit innings and notched 11 strikeouts before being pulled in the eighth to save his innings for September.
With just 11 appearances under his belt, Skenes ties Mark Fidrych (1976) for the fewest starts in a career entering an All-Star start. Fidrych, who also had two relief appearances prior to the All-Star start, finished the year with a 19-9 record and a 2.34 ERA.
Skenes, who since his second start has posted a 1.59 ERA, is now the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game, joining Hideo Nomo (1995), Fernando Valenzuela (1981), Mark Fidrych (1976) and Dave Stenhouse (1962).
Rangers fans in attendance will get to see the rookie deal his 99.1 average mph fastball through potentially two innings against some of the top American League hitters, including MVP candidates Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Judge. They might even see second baseman Marcus Semien battle him since he'll be replacing Houston's Jose Altuve in the starting lineup.
All-Star Game week will kick off Monday with the annual Homerun Derby, featuring Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia and seven other sluggers. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.