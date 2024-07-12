Texas Rangers Star Adolis Garcia Not Favored to Win Home Run Derby
Texas Rangers hometown favorite Adolis García isn’t the favorite to beat the sluggers converging on Arlington for the Home Run Derby next week.
At least that’s the opinion of MLB.com, which ranked the eight contestants competing in the in the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday at Globe Life Field.
In addition to García, the participants are Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles), Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Alec Bohm (Philadelphia Phillies), Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals), Marcell Ozuna (Atlanta Braves), José Ramírez (Cleveland Guardians) and Teoscar Hernández (Los Angeles Dodgers).
The league’s website gives García the fourth-best chances to be the Derby champ. Per MLB.com:
“You’ve got to have a hometown guy in the Home Run Derby, and there aren’t many more ideal choices than García. You may vividly remember the five homers he hit in the ALCS last year – many of them soaring, majestic blasts – earning him MVP honors against the Astros. We certainly know what it looks like when he really gets ahold of one in that stadium, that’s for sure. García fell short in the first round last year against Randy Arozarena, but he’ll be looking to go further this year, and with the hometown crowd behind him, I think he will. He could become the fourth hometown slugger to win the event and first since Bryce Harper for the Nationals in 2018.”
García competed in the Home Run Derby last year in Seattle, his first appearance. The right fielder hit 17 home runs in a first-round loss against Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena (24) at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
As for the three ranked ahead of García, Alonso was named the favorite followed by Henderson and Ramírez.
