Baltimore Orioles Star Shortstop Has Been Even Better Than Expected
The Baltimore Orioles have become known for their ability to develop great young hitters, and at a rapid pace. The Orioles have done this time and time again, with Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser and Gunnar Henderson most recently. Henderson had a great rookie season, winning American League Rookie of the Year. While expectations were high coming into his sophomore season, MLB.com named him one of the players who has exceeded those expectations.
Henderson was thought to already be a star coming into this season and was expected to be a big part of a potent Baltimore lineup. However, he has gone above and beyond what many thought and is firmly in the AL MVP race.
The 23-year-old won Rookie of the Year by unanimous decision, and even finished eighth in MVP voting and earned a Silver Slugger. In 150 games, he hit 28 home runs, drove in 82 and had an .814 OPS.
With those types of numbers in a rookie season, expectations are already set fairly high. Coming from a player with such a high prospect pedigree at an important position, he was going to be counted on no matter what.
In 2024, he has stepped it up astronomically. An All-Star and Home Run Derby participant, Henderson has already played 130 games this season. The shortstop has already mashed 33 home runs, driven in 78 runs and raised his OPS 100 points to .914.
So, how does a player who was already projected 4.8 fWAR get even better than previously thought? MLB.com says it's due to his new found success against one pitch.
The All-Star struggled significantly against breaking balls in 2023, hitting just .237 against them. That is not unexpected to see from a rookie who was adjusting to Major League pitching.
However, it seems that deficiency was a point of emphasis for Henderson coming into 2024. He is now hitting .312 against breaking balls, and 17 of his 33 homers have come off those types of pitches.
Improving against breaking pitches has allowed him to barrel the ball more, which his rate jumping from 75 percent to 81.
Henderson has already far exceeded his fWAR projection from the preseason, and through 130 games has a 6.7 mark, which is good for the fourth best in all of baseball.
The 23-year-old has already set career highs in home runs and stolen bases (15) and should do the same with doubles and RBIs by seasons end, too.
Seeing this much improvement in a player's second full season is rare, and now that the baseball world has seen what he is capable of, the sky is the limit.