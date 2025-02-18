One Stat Shows Just How Dominant Texas Rangers Ace Is When Healthy
All eyes are going to be on Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom throughout spring training.
Signed to a massive five-year, $185 million deal as a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign, his tenure with the franchise has been marred by injury to this point.
Through the first two seasons of that contract, deGrom has managed to make only nine starts. After making six in the first campaign with the franchise, he injured his elbow and had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
He was able to get back on the mound for three starts in September of 2024, a massive step in the right direction since it meant he could have a regular offseason and not worry about rehab.
The Rangers knew the risks of signing him to a contract of that size since he battled injury woes down the stretch of his New York Mets tenure.
deGrom made only 38 starts in those final three campaigns and hasn’t reached the 30-start threshold since 2019.
But, if he can remain healthy, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is more than capable of still providing elite production.
In his nine starts with Texas, he has compiled a 1.3 WAR, throwing 40 innings with a 2.41 ERA. He struck out 59 batters with a microscopic 1.74 FIP.
Almost all of his peripheral and advanced stats with the Rangers, despite with a Tommy John surgery mixed in, match what he was doing with the Mets.
If there was any debate about deGrom being one of the best pitchers not only of this generation, but in baseball history, this statistic would help change people’s minds.
As shared by CodifyBaseball, there have been three pitchers in the last 140 years who have made at least 100 starts and recorded at least five times as many strikeouts as walks.
deGrom is on that list along with reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves and former American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians.
Heading into his 12th season as a Major Leauge pitcher, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the Texas star.
He is healthy and dazzled teammates early on in spring training with his bullpen sessions.
If he can stay on the mound, it will greatly improve their chances of contending in the AL in 2025.
Even at 36 years old, he has plenty left in the tank to offer.