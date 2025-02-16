Texas Rangers Ace Focus of Attention as Spring Training Continues
The Texas Rangers are getting set for the start of the 2025 campaign with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp.
It was a hectic offseason for the Rangers, who will be trying to bounce back from a disappointing year in 2024. Injuries were the main storyline for Texas last season, with a plethora of players missing time.
This contributed to the team struggling to get off the ground last campaign. Luckily, the Rangers are heading into Spring Training healthy and ready.
In the offseason, Texas was able to make some nice upgrades to what was an already talented lineup. This unit has the potential to be one of the best in the Majors with a nice mix of veterans and young players.
While the lineup has a nice mix, so does the starting rotation. The unit has some star power along with promising young arms that are looking to burst their way onto the scene. With a potential star at the top of the rotation, this unit could be elite.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com recently wrote about Jacob deGrom being the top player to watch in Spring Training for the Rangers.
“Is this the year we finally get a healthy deGrom again? The Rangers, who have seen him make only nine starts through the first two seasons of a five-year, $185 million contract, certainly hope so. And they have reason for optimism," he wrote.
deGrom threw his first bullpen of spring training on Saturday and said to reporters that he felt really good. In fact, he said in January this is the first normal offseason he's had since he arrived in Texas.
So far, the decision to sign deGrom hasn't worked out as hoped for Texas. The right-hander has been on the injured list for the majority of his contract, but there is certainly reason to be optimistic that 2025 can finally be different.
The Rangers were careful and patient in bringing him back last year. The former Cy Young was able to make three starts down the stretch to get his feet wet, and he looked good.
Arguably the most significant reason to be optimistic is that deGrom will have the ability to have a full offseason of preparation for the year.
As shown by his 2.52 ERA throughout his career, the 36-year-old can be the best pitcher in baseball when healthy. Even though injuries have derailed his career of late, the highest his ERA has touched since 2018 was 3.08.
While it can't be expected for deGrom to come off missing so much time to throw 200 innings for Texas in 2025, staying healthy is the No.1 goal.
With a Cy Young caliber pitcher at the top of the rotation to go with all the other talent on the team, the Rangers will be in a position to make another run at the World Series. By no means is it a guarantee that he will be healthy, but all signs are pointing in an encouraging direction so far.