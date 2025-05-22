Pair of Rangers Veteran Starters Land on Latest Pitcher Power Rankings
The 2025 season is not off to the start that Texas Rangers fans would have hoped for, as the team owns a record of 25-25 and sits in third place in the American League West division.
But given the abysmal state of the team's offense for long stretches of the campaign, things are not nearly as dire as they could be.
The club's pitching staff has picked up the slack, and those efforts have largely been led by veteran starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.
The Rangers, knock on wood, are finally getting a healthy season out of deGrom, while Eovaldi has validated the team's decision to bring him back on a lucrative contract.
Where Do deGrom and Eovaldi Rank Among All Starters?
MLB.com's David Adler released his latest power rankings of MLB pitchers on Thursday, and Eovaldi (No. 5) and deGrom (No. 9) both earned spots inside the top 10.
"Eovaldi has been old reliable for Texas," Adler wrote. "And in his third season with the Rangers, the veteran right-hander is off to his best start yet."
Adler moved Eovaldi up four spots from his prior perch at No. 9, and it's a jump the veteran earned with his recent form.
In his last five starts, the 35-year-old has allowed just two earned runs, reducing his ERA from 2.64 to 1.61.
Despite his dominance, Eovaldi has been heavily impacted by a lack of run support. Texas is 5-5 in his 10 starts, and the record could be considerably worse if not for how well he's done to keep opponents off the board.
Adler justified deGrom's placement by noting his own incredible hot stretch.
Last week, the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner blanked the Houston Astros, outdueling Hunter Brown (No. 1 on this list) in a 1-0 win.
In his last five starts overall, the Florida native has allowed just five earned runs in 31 innings of work while striking out 36 opposing hitters.
The Rangers' plan for the injury-plagued hurler is working, as he has made only two starts on normal rest this season.
It's paying dividends, as on both of those occasions, he's held the other team scoreless.
Between Eovaldi and deGrom, Texas is getting the sort of pitching performances a team needs to make good on lofty preseason expectations.
If the lineup can turn things around offensively, the Rangers could start to rack up wins in a hurry.