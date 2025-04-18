Pitching Fans Will Love This Weekend's Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Dodgers Series
All eyes will be on Globe Life Field this weekend when the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Dodgers for an epic three-game series.
This showdown between the two most recent World Series champions features plenty of star power on both sides, especially on the mound.
The pitching matchups have already been set, and every game looks like a must-see event based on who's taking the hill for both squads.
Friday's series openers pits both teams' aces against each other with Jacob deGrom facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Combined, their contacts surpass $500 million in total value.
A two-time Cy Young winner, deGrom is finally healthy after missing most of the last four seasons with injuries. He's still looking to find his footing this year after three straight no-decisions with a 4.30 ERA, a 6.21 FIP and a 1.29 WHIP to start the season.
Meanwhile, Yamamoto is off to an excellent start in his second season with the Dodgers. The Japanese righty is 2-1 with a 1.23 ERA and 28 stikeouts in 22 innings, giving Los Angeles an apparent edge in Game 1.
Saturday afternoon's tilt features Nathan Eovaldi going against Roki Sasaki.
Eovaldi, a grizzled veteran and two-time World Series champ, is still as dominant as ever at age 35. He recently threw a Maddux and is 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP over his first four outings.
The two-time All-Star will face Sasaki, a 23-year-old Japanese rookie. He's dealt with command issues over his first four Major League starts, logging more walks (13) than strikeouts (12) and struggling to pitch deep into games.
Sunday afternoon's series finale is a battle of the Tylers as Tyler Mahle squares off against Tyler Glasnow.
Mahle has been a revelation for the Rangers after missing most of last year with injuries. The veteran righty has opened the season 3-0 with 0.92 ERA and the lowest hit rate in baseball (3.7 H/9) over his first four starts.
Glasnow has a lengthy injury history as well but is often electric when healthy. He made his first All-Star team last year and is 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA and an 11.8 K/9 through three starts.
With so many studs on the mound, don't expect many runs to be scored in this series, especially given Texas' offensive woes to start the season. These should be three tightly contested games with a playoff atmosphere, as this could be a World Series preview based on how both teams are playing.