Texas Rangers Rookie Credits Two Aces for Rotation's Shocking Early Dominance
Most Major League teams are fortunate to have one ace. The Texas Rangers have two.
Coming into the season, the Rangers' rotation had a lot of question marks, especially after injuries to Jon Gray and Cody Bradford. Folks expected the offense to produce, but there were legitimate concerns about the team's rotation depth.
Instead, the rotation has been a strength in the early going. Entering play on Monday, Texas leads MLB in FanGraphs pitching WAR (2.1) and tops the American League in ERA (2.93).
The Rangers' dominant pitching has helped the team get off to a dominant start despite not getting much run support. Through their first 10 games, they have the best record in the AL at 8-2 and have won five straight games, including a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays at home over the weekend.
Much of that success stems from Texas' starting rotation, which holds a 2.68 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP and a 48/11 K/BB ratio through 50.1 innings.
After Sunday's 4-3 walk-off win over the Rays, rookie pitcher Kumar Rocker credited the Rangers' co-aces, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, for the staff's impressive early results.
"I see two horses that lead it -- deGrom and Eovaldi," Rocker said. "They lead us, and we try to be like them. All you do is follow them, watch what they do week-to-week and try to repeat it."
Eovaldi and deGrom have done an excellent job setting the tone for Texas in the early going, stepping up and leading the staff right out of the gate.
Now in his third season with the Rangers and 14th overall, the 35-year-old Eovaldi leads the AL in innings (15) after firing a 1-0 complete-game shutout against the Cincinnati Reds last week. Through his first two starts, he has 17 strikeouts, no walks, a 1.20 ERA and an AL-best 0.46 WHIP.
Meanwhile, deGrom has looked good after missing most of the last four seasons with injuries. Despite dealing with some mechanical issues, the two-time NL Cy Young winner has mostly returned to form, logging a 3.38 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP over his first two outings.
With the exception of Kumar (7.88 ERA), their success has rubbed off on the rest of Texas' rotation. Jack Leiter has been outstanding with a 0.90 ERA and a 0.70 WHIP, while Tyler Mahle has a 1.35 ERA over his two starts.
While the Rangers' hurlers will cool off eventually, it helps to have two legitimate aces at the top of the rotation to lead the way, especially early in the season when a team is still coming together and trying to find its identity. They've also been invaluable resources for rookies like Rocker and Leiter, who are still learning and coming into their own.
Texas' arms will try to stay hot and extend the team's winning streak during this week's six-game road trip against the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners. Eovaldi will kick things off for the first-place Rangers on Monday night at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele (2-1, 6.89 ERA) and the first-place Cubs.