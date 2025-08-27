Rangers 2026 MLB Schedule Breakdown: Opening Day, Road Trips, Homestands
The Texas Rangers will open the 2026 MLB regular season with their earliest season opener in franchise history, set for March 26 in Philadelphia.
MLB released the entire regular season schedule on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the 81 home and road games the Rangers will face next season. Texas will face its usual American League West opponents, along with two series each against the rest of the American League’s 10 teams.
In addition, the Rangers will face all 15 National League teams in three-game series, half of which will be at Globe Life Field. That includes their six games with their interleague rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Here is a look at the schedule highlights. Times and television designations will be announced later. The schedule for the Rangers starts on March 26 and ends on Sept. 27.
The Rangers have two unusual off days, both to accommodate FIFA World Cup matches at nearby AT&T Stadium — Wednesday, June 17, and Friday, July 3.
Opening Day, Season Finale
The Rangers will open the season on the road on Thursday, March 26 at Philadelphia. Texas will likely pick up an exhibition game or two on their way back from spring training in Surprise, Ariz. The Rangers and Phillies will be off the Friday after the opener, followed by two more games before Texas heads to Baltimore for a three-game series from March 30-April 1.
The home opener will be on Friday, April 3, against the Cincinnati Reds, followed by a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Texas will wrap up the season on the road at Minnesota from Sept. 25-27.
Longest Homestand
The Rangers have three nine-game homestands, which account for their longest of the season. The first is from April 21-29, with three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Athletics and the New York Yankees without an off day. The second is from July 2-12, with three-game series against Detroit, the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros. That includes two off days. The final nine-game homestand is from Sept. 15-24 against Boston, Toronto and the New York Mets, with one off day.
Longest Road Trip
The Rangers have a 10-game road trip and two nine-game road trips. The 10-game trip is from April 10-19 and features a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a four-game series with the Athletics and a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. In May, Texas has a nine-game trip to Houston, Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels from May 15-24. The other nine-game trip is from June 22-July 1 and takes the Rangers to Miami, Toronto and Cleveland.
Division Games
In April the Rangers will play 13 divisional games — seven against the Athletics and six against Seattle. In May, Texas will face 10 division games, with seven against Houston and three against the Angels. In June, the Rangers don’t have a single division game.
The Rangers have eight division games in July — five against Houston and three against Seattle. In August, Texas has 13 division games, with seven against the Angels, four against the Athletics and two against Houston. In September, the Rangers have two more division games against the Athletics, along with three against Seattle.
Holidays
The Rangers will host the Chicago Cubs for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. Texas will host Houston for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. The Rangers will be home for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, against San Diego. Texas will be at home against Detroit for the Fourth of July. On Labor Day, Sept. 7, the Rangers will be off.