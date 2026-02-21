Rangers to Start Kumar Rocker vs. Cubs, Reveal Lineup for Spring Training Game

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers will head to Mesa, Ariz., to face the Chicago Cubs in their first spring training road game on Saturday.

The contest will be played at Sloan Park at the Cubs’ spring training facility. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain time and 2:05 p.m. central time. Rangers fans can hear the game on 105.3 The Fan.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs

At Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Records: Texas: 0-1; Chicago Cubs: 0-1.

Rangers Starting Pitcher

Kumar Rocker: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Rocker is in competition to be the No. 5 starter with Jacob Latz. This will be his spring training debut. He went 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA in 14 starts a season ago. He spent the second half of the season in the minor leagues to address control issues and his ability to control the run game. Jack Leiter, who played with him at Vanderbilt, said he believes Rocker has a “chip on his shoulder” this season.

Rangers Batting Order

1. 2B Sam Haggerty

2. SS Ezequiel Duran

3. C Danny Jansen

4. 1B Justin Foscue

5. 3B Jonah Bride

6. LF Mark Canha

7. DH Cooper Johnson

8. CF Tyler Wade

9. RF Aaron Zavala

Rangers Injuries

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a fracture in his back and will miss the next four to six weeks.

RHP Winston Santos: The prospect has a fracture in his left wrist and will be in a brace for three weeks. He will be able to continue to throw.

INF/OF Michael Helman: Helman was scratched from Saturday’s game with a “hip/groin thing” per manager Skip Schumaker. It was precautionary.

LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford missed last season with an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery. He is in camp and on a slow ramp-up toward game action. He believes he could be ready to pitch in May.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training.

Other Notes

Pitchers Emiliano Teodo, Mark Church and Josh Sborz are on slower ramp-ups due to recovery from injury. Left fielder Wyatt Langford is expected to start in the fourth game of spring training. He asked for a slower ramp-up. Right fielder Brandon Nimmo won’t play in a spring training game until March. He has a specific ramp-up plan that allows him to be fresh for opening day, per manager Skip Schumaker.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3

Feb. 21 at Chicago Cubs Mesa, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, 105.3 The Fan

Feb. 22 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, 105.3 The Fan

Feb. 23 at Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

Feb. 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 25 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 at Athletics (SS), TBA

Feb. 27 at Chicago White Sox (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, 105.3 The Fan

March 1 at Seattle Mariners, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT, 105.3 The Fan

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ