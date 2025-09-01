Rangers Activate Jake Burger, Chris Martin from Injured List as Rosters Expand
The Texas Rangers had the option to expand their rosters by two players for September. Most teams promote either young players or veteran depth.
The Rangers decided to activate two players from its injured list who are ready to return to the active lineup. Texas announced that first baseman Jake Burger and reliever Chris Martin would be active for Monday’s game. Since rosters expanded to 28 and they were already on the 40-man roster, Texas did not need to make any corresponding moves.
Having Burger back gives the Rangers’ batting order some reinforcements. But several other starters remain out of the lineup and on in the injured list, including shortstop Corey Seager (appendectomy), second baseman Marcus Semein (foot fracture) and outfielder Sam Haggerty (ankle inflammation).
Jake Burger’s Season
Burger has played 84 games this season, around two injury list stints and an option back to Triple-A Round Rock in late April to work on his swing. He is slashing .242/.275/.416 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI.
He has been on the 10-day IL since July 16, with a back-date to July 13, with the quadriceps injury. It’s been a slow ramp-up for the slugger. But he was in Arizona this weekend ramping up baseball activities in preparation for a potential return to the lineup.
On June 21 he started his first trip to the injured list after a left oblique strain suffered against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was activated on July 2 after a one-day rehab assignment. Since he’s been on the IL, the Rangers have leaned on Rowdy Tellez at first base, and he’s been productive in matchups with right-handed pitching.
Chris Martin’ Season
Martin was on the 10-day IL since July 21 with a left calf strain. It was his second trip to the IL this season. He was on the list from May 20-June 5 with right shoulder fatigue. He suffered a setback last week during a live batting practice but worked a rehab assignment this past weekend with Double-A Frisco.
He was one of the Rangers’ most reliable relievers before the injury. While he was 1-6, he had a 2.36 ERA in 39 games with 12 holds and two saves in four chances. He had 36 strikeouts and six walks in 34.1 innings as batters hit .248 against him. He also had a 1.14 WHIP.
Since he was injured, the Rangers acquired two relievers at the trade deadline, both of whom have been solid fits for the staff — right-hander Phil Maton and left-hander Danny Coulombe. Both have filled in as set-up men for the relivers that are handling high-leverage innings, though the Rangers don’t have a designated closer.