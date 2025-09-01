Texas Rangers Game Today (9/01/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers head to Arizona for a three-game series on Monday after sweeping the Athletics to start a six-game road trip.
The Rangers (71-67) have won eight of their last 10 games and they cannot afford to slow down if they hope to have any chance of getting back in the American League playoff picture. Texas is now 2.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card berth and 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West Division race.
The Diamondbacks have little to play for at this point, but they could spoil the Rangers’ attempt to try and get back into the hunt. Texas cannot afford to lose more than one game of this series as they prepare to return home to host the Houston Astros on Friday in a three-game series that could turn Texas’ season one way or the other.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Game Day: Monday, Sept. 1
Game Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Dbacks.TV (Diamondbacks); MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM (Diamondbacks)
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Ariz.
Monday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: LHP Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.33)
Corbin had been struggling of late, but he bounced back in a big way in his most recent start last week against the Los Angeles Angels. He pitched eight near-flawless innings, giving up three hits and one walk against eight strikeouts. He didn’t allow a run, and the Rangers won the game. That boosted his numbers in the last seven games just a little bit — he is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 14 walks in 32 innings.
The left-hander will be making his 26th start of the season and enters the game with 109 strikeouts and 43 walks in 131 innings. Batters are hitting .268 against him and he has a 1.36 WHIP.
Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.53)
Nelson won his last start, which came against the Milwaukee Brewers last week. He threw six innings, giving up six hits, one earned run and no walks. He struck out three. In his last seven starts he is 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA with 39 strikeouts and six walks in 40.2 innings. He’s been a part-time starter this season. Monday will be his 29th game and his 19th start, and he has 108 strikeouts and 32 walks in 125 innings.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return): He is rehabbing in Arizona and could be activated for Monday’s game.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Seager had surgery on Thursday in Mansfield. It’s not clear if Seager will be able to play this season.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return Sept. 2): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to return at some point this season.
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 4): Winn is expected to return when eligible.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return): Martin will start a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Friday. He pitched a scoreless inning.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): He is expected to start on Tuesday at Triple-A Round Rock in a rehab game.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.