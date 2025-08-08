Rangers Activate Veteran Infielder From Injured List, and Option Alejandro Osuna
The Texas Rangers have had quite a difficult time maintaining their normal roster lately, predominantly due to injuries setting the team back rather often. It seems like almost once every week, there is a negative injury update for this squad, unfortunately, but the good news is that some of their key pieces are coming back off the injured list to supplement the roster.
In the meantime, depth options such as Alejandro Osuna have had to take over at times, to try and keep the franchise on their path to a higher seed in the division. With a 60-56 record currently, they sit in third place in the American League West, behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners by only a few games each.
Getting some of their best options on the roster back from injury would certainly help their chances for an August and September push for a Wild Card spot, but that would also require multiple players to get healthy once again. One of the first dominoes in that chain has started, though, as a veteran returns to the lineup, and Alejandro Osuna is being sent back down to the minor leagues.
Which Veteran Will Be Replacing Alejandro Osuna After Coming Off the Injured List?
In a report from the Rangers' public relations account, it was noted that outfielder Alejandro Osuna will be heading back to Triple-A after being optioned, with the corresponding move being infielder Jake Burger being activated from the 10-day injured list.
This is good news for Texas as they look to bring some veteran leadership back into the lineup heading down the stretch, and while Burger has had a bit of a difficult season in terms of efficiency at the plate, he has the power to make things interesting on any given day. Additionally, his defense at first base is solid, which provides some more value to his utilization in the lineup.
So far in 2025, he has played in 75 games, slashing .228/.259/.401 with 11 home runs, 33 runs, 35 RBI, 73 strikeouts, eight walks and 14 doubles. He is a true two-outcome player, with an enormous number of strikeouts to his name, but also quite a few extra-base hits on his stat sheet as well.
The interesting part will be whether or not he can get back on track following this stint on the injured list, as having him in his best form would definitely put the team in a better position heading into the middle of August.