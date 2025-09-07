Inside The Rangers

Rangers AL Wild Card Chase Thrown Off Course After Astros Blowout

As quickly as the Texas Rangers had a shot at getting into the AL Wild Card playoffs, they fell back to earth after a loss to the Houston Astros.

Matthew Postins

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after giving up a walk during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after giving up a walk during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers had all the momentum going into Saturday’s game with the Houston Astros. Texas won a 12-inning game on Friday and had ace Jacob deGrom on the mound for the game.

Well, nothing worked. deGrom gave up three runs, including two home runs, in 5.1 innings and the Texas bullpen imploded as the Astros defeated the Rangers, 11-0. The race isn’t over, but Texas (73-70) surrendered a great chance to cut into Houston’s (78-65) division lead. The Rangers also took a hit in the AL Wild Card race.

Where Rangers Stand in AL Wild Card Race

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom throws in a white uniform and blue hat
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Entering Saturday’s action, the Rangers were four games behind the Astros in the AL West and just one-half game behind the Mariners in the AL Wild Card race. Under certain conditions, the Rangers could have played their way into the final Wild Card berth. Well, nothing went right.

Houston’s win moved the Rangers five games back in the division race and with the Mariners beating the Atlanta Braves, the Rangers fell back to 1.5 games behind in the wild card race. Worse, the Kansas City Royals won, leap-frogging the Rangers for the first team out of the wild card race. Things aren’t nearly done. But Texas has no other head-to-head games with the Mariners and loses on the tiebreaker. So, every loss hurts.

The Rangers are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Texas Rangers Playoff Race

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Winn throws in a white uniform and blue hat
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

AL West Race (after Sept. 6)

Houston Astros: 78-65

(Magic number to clinch AL West: 18)

Seattle Mariners: 74-68 (3.5 games behind)

Texas Rangers: 73-70 (5.0 games behind)

Texas Rangers remaining schedule (19 games): Sept. 7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.

Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (19 games): Sept. 7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.

Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (20 games): Sept. 7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.

AL Wild Card Race

New York Yankees: 79-63 (5.0 games ahead)

Boston Red Sox: 78-65 (3.5 games ahead)

Seattle Mariners: 74-68 (last berth)

Kansas City Royals: 73-69 (1.0 games behind final berth)

Texas Rangers: 73-70 (1.5 games behind final berth)

Recommedned Articles

feed

Published
Matthew Postins
MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

Home/News