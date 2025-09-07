Rangers AL Wild Card Chase Thrown Off Course After Astros Blowout
The Texas Rangers had all the momentum going into Saturday’s game with the Houston Astros. Texas won a 12-inning game on Friday and had ace Jacob deGrom on the mound for the game.
Well, nothing worked. deGrom gave up three runs, including two home runs, in 5.1 innings and the Texas bullpen imploded as the Astros defeated the Rangers, 11-0. The race isn’t over, but Texas (73-70) surrendered a great chance to cut into Houston’s (78-65) division lead. The Rangers also took a hit in the AL Wild Card race.
Where Rangers Stand in AL Wild Card Race
Entering Saturday’s action, the Rangers were four games behind the Astros in the AL West and just one-half game behind the Mariners in the AL Wild Card race. Under certain conditions, the Rangers could have played their way into the final Wild Card berth. Well, nothing went right.
Houston’s win moved the Rangers five games back in the division race and with the Mariners beating the Atlanta Braves, the Rangers fell back to 1.5 games behind in the wild card race. Worse, the Kansas City Royals won, leap-frogging the Rangers for the first team out of the wild card race. Things aren’t nearly done. But Texas has no other head-to-head games with the Mariners and loses on the tiebreaker. So, every loss hurts.
The Rangers are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 6)
Houston Astros: 78-65
(Magic number to clinch AL West: 18)
Seattle Mariners: 74-68 (3.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 73-70 (5.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (19 games): Sept. 7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (19 games): Sept. 7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (20 games): Sept. 7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 79-63 (5.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 78-65 (3.5 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 74-68 (last berth)
Kansas City Royals: 73-69 (1.0 games behind final berth)
Texas Rangers: 73-70 (1.5 games behind final berth)