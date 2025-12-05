Texas Rangers' Biggest Need This Offseason Has Been Revealed

The Texas Rangers have already made one trade so far this offseason. They sent Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Texas is hoping that adding Nimmo can help a lineup that includes some players who need a bounce-back 2026 season.

As far as pitching goes, the Rangers have a good 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, but both are closing in on the wrong side of 35 years old. Just how much more do they have left in the tank to perform at the same levels they did in 2025?

As for how the rest of the rotation plays out, Texas needs to fill out the final three spots. There should be an emphasis on a No. 3 start behind deGrom and Eovaldi. Filling that spot will likely have to be done through either free agency or a trade.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed each team's biggest free agent or trade needs this offseason, and for the Rangers, it is a middle-of-the-rotation starter.

Rangers Need to Add Rotation Depth This Offseason

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

This might be easier said than done for Texas. There is no shortage of free agent options and some veterans. Justin Verlander is a name that they could kick the tires on, as well as Jose Quintana.

They could also look to bring back Merrill Kelly after he was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. He went 3-3, but with more help from his offense, those numbers could have been better.

Another player that they could add is former Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, who had a good season with the Red Sox coming off surgery in 2024. He went 10-4 in 26 starts with a 3.41 ERA over 145 innings. He struck out 121 batters and would be an option.

He does come with health concerns as he missed the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees with an injury, but he is expected to be ready for spring training.

"The Rangers need a No. 3 starter. Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi both were excellent in 2025, but are each on the wrong side of 35 with lengthy injury histories. Texas needs a third starter they feel confident can give them innings, while also providing some upside,'' Kelly wrote.

One issue Texas might have in terms of spending is just how much Chris Young will have available. That could affect which pitchers they go after, but regardless, solidifying the No. 3 spot is a priority this winter for the Rangers.

More Rangers On SI