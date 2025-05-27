Rangers Boss Believes Corey Seager Close to Return from Injured List
ARLINGTON — It was just supposed to be a live batting practice for Corey Seager and Evan Carter. It evolved into something more.
The Texas Rangers put the pair through a workout that lasted more than 30 minutes, one that manager Bruce Bochy described more in terms of a simulated game than a simple batting practice.
The session included batting practice off Rangers minor league pitchers, who were on a day off, along with baserunning, infield drills and rest sessions meant to simulate up to three innings of game action.
Progress of Rangers Sluggers Corey Seager, Evan Carter
Seager is closer to a return than Carter. Seager hit live batting practice on Saturday in Chicago. This session might have been the last box to check for a potential return of the 31-year-old shortstop. How Seager recovers from the session will be key.
“I can see Corey begin activated this week,” Bochy said. He also said that Seager probably won’t go to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment. He is eligible to be activated when he’s ready.
Seager is on the 10-day injured list for the second time with a right hamstring injury. The first stint, from April 22-May 3, led to the Rangers going 2-8 in his absence.
Since he went back on the IL on May 13, the Rangers are 5-8 after Monday’s 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
With Seager not on the IL Texas is 19-13. This season he’s slashed .300/.346/.520 with six home runs and 12 RBI. The two-time World Series MVP could solve some of the issues that are flummoxing the offense, which is among the worst in the Majors.
Both Bochy and Seager are preaching patience. They don’t want Seager to go back on the IL with another recurrence. Texas even allowed Seager to consult with someone outside the organization to determine how he can prevent hamstring injuries in the future.
As for Carter, he has been on the IL since May 18 with a right quadriceps strain. Bochy said the young outfielder will go on a rehab assignment to the minors, but probably not for another two or three days. He hasn’t checked all of the boxes, in Bochy’s opinion.
But, like Seager, he’s happy with Carter’s progress.
Carter started the season in the minor leagues and returned to the Rangers on May 6. He hasn’t hit well, as he’s slashed .182/.270/.273 in 11 games, with a home run and three RBI.
But he’s re-worked his swing to take pressure off the back injury that caused him to miss most of last season and, with the departure of Leody Taveras, the Rangers intend for Carter to continue playing center field when he’s healthy.