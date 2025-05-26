Rangers Boss Responds to Report About Kumar Rocker Becoming Closer
ARLINGTON — Bruce Bochy has shown this season that he is not above making changes to try and elicit success on the field.
On the previous road trip, the legendary Texas Rangers manager dropped Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien to the depths of the batting order, with Garcia batting eighth and Semien batting ninth. On Monday, leading up to the opener with the Toronto Blue Jays, they were in the same spots.
Batting ahead of them was rookie Alejandro Osuna, who is making his second straight MLB start.
While the batting order is of primary concern, there are adjustments being made in the bullpen. Reportedly, that includes Texas “seriously” considering the idea of making starter Kumar Rocker the closer once he comes off the injured list, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
What Bruce Bochy Had to Say About Kumar Rocker Report
Bochy was asked about the idea of moving Rocker to the closer role during Monday’s scrum with the media. Apparently, it was the first he had heard of the report, and he said he hasn’t talked to anyone about it.
“No, we haven’t talked about him closing,” Bochy said. “We have talked about, you know, if we need help in the bullpen that he would be an option. So, when he gets ready, OK. But we’re going to stay flexible there.”
Bochy did say that Rocker is due another rehab game this week, though he wasn’t sure what day, and that Rocker would pitch multiple innings. Rocker pitched on Wednesday with Double-A Frisco, where he pitched three innings.
The Rangers are in some level of flux in their bullpen.
Six different Rangers relievers have recorded saves this season. Chirs Martin, their 39-year-old workhorse, is on the injured list with shoulder fatigue. Luke Jackson, who took the closer role in April, doesn’t have a save in May. Shawn Armstrong has become the de facto closer in May and has converted two out of four tries. Robert Garcia has emerged as a solid set-up option.
Bochy has preached flexibility in his bullpen this season. Jackson is a case in point. He worked the sixth inning of Sunday’s game to help the Rangers hang onto a slim lead. It’s a place he wouldn’t have worked a month ago.
“I told him, ‘I’m going to use you in different parts of the game where we feel like we may need you,’” Bochy said of a recent conversation with Jackson. “I just want some flexibility with the matchups that we have.”
That could include Rocker. It may not necessarily include Rocker being the closer. But Rocker must get ready to be activated first.