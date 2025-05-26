Rangers Will Start Top Three Pitchers for Upcoming Blue Jays Series
The Texas Rangers have a moribund offense. But, just about every day, the starting pitching keeps them in games.
The Rangers return home for a six-game homestand that starts on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. After a three-game set and an off-day on Thursday, the Rangers host three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Texas is coming off an awful road trip that saw them get swept by the New York Yankees and lose a series to the Chicago White Sox, one of baseball’s worst teams. The Rangers are in fourth place in the American League West. They are not out of the race for the division. But, as the calendar prepares to turn the page for June, it feels like it’s slipping away.
Fortunately for Texas, it has its top three starting pitchers set to face the Blue Jays. The Rangers didn’t necessarily set it up that way. But it worked out nicely. Plus, the trio holds a distinction that no other staff in the AL can say — they are all among the Top 7 in earned run average.
Monday’s Probables
For the 3:05 p.m. game on Memorial Day the Rangers will start right-hander Jacob deGrom against Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman.
deGrom (4-1, 2.33) appears to have put the Tommy John surgery recovery behind him and is pitching like a Cy Young winner again. In 10 starts he has struck out 62 in 58 innings and has walked 12. Two starts ago he went eight innings for the first time as a Ranger. He is seventh in the AL in ERA.
Gausman (4-4, 4.03) is a worthy adversary. The right-hander has won at least 12 games each of the last four seasons. He went seven innings in his last start against San Diego, claiming the victory. He allowed three hits and no runs while he struck out nine.
Tuesday’s Probables
For Tuesday’s 7:05 p.m. game the Rangers will throw right-hander Nathan Eovaldi against Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis.
Eovaldi (4-3, 1.60) has pitched like an ace this season. In 67.1 innings he has struck out 71 and walked nine. He took the loss in his last starts against the New York Yankees, as he allowed five hits and one earned run in six innings. He struck out six and walked one. His 1.60 ERA is third-best in the AL.
Francis (2-6, 5.54) has struggled this season. He has struck out 40 in 50.1 innings with 16 walks. He took a no-decision in his last start against San Diego, as he allowed three hits and two earned runs in just four innings. Last year he went 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 27 games (13 starts).
Wednesday’s Probables
The finale is set for 7:05 p.m. The Blue Jays have not set their probable starter, but the Rangers will throw Tyler Mahle (5-2, 1.80).
The Rangers may not have a better story on the roster than Mahle, who signed last year as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and only made a few starts before a separate injury put him back on the IL.
He’s been a terrific third starter, as he has 43 strikeouts and 12 walks in 60 innings. He lost his last start against the New York Yankees, but he won his previous two, both of which were at home.
His 1.80 ERA is fourth in the AL.