Rangers Star Evan Carter Likely Out for Season After Suffering Wrist Injury
The Texas Rangers experienced a devastating series loss after losing three of their four games in the set against the Kansas City Royals. But in addition to that, the team might have suffered even bigger losses, with the both Marcus Semien and Evan Carter leaving Thursday's game early with injury.
With those two stars likely headed to the injured list, there's a lot up in the air for the Rangers as they attempt to chase down a playoff spot, no matter who futile that might be considering where they are in the standings.
Texas did not have much time to figure things out before they enter their next series against the Cleveland Guardians. And now, it doesn't appear like Carter will be available for this matchup or the rest of the year.
Carter Likely Out for Remainder of Season
On Thursday, Semien exited with a left foot contusion and Carter was removed due to a right wrist injury, which was also described as a being a contusion at the time. But following further evaluation, it appears like he has a fracture in that wrist, which will likely shut him down for the rest of the season.
Carter has had an extensive injury history in his short career, and this does not help that by any means. Because it appears like he has suffered his second consecutive season-ending injury, with last year's being a back issue.
Carter tried to remain in the game on Thursday, but he was eventually pulled. Now knowing the full extent of his injury, it's another frustrating injury for the talented outfielder since this came due to being hit by a pitch.
What's Next for the Rangers?
Simply put, the Rangers are now in a rough spot. Their current record is 63-66 which places them at No. 3 in the American League West standings below the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. On Friday night, the franchise will face the Guardians for the start of a three-game weekend set.
Now having to work without Carter, Texas has some gaps that they need to fill in short amount of time. This is disappointing news for the franchise, but also for 22-year-old who was hoping he could put the injury issues behind him.
"We'll get him back, we'll just stay positive on this end as far as his health, because it's been a tough road for him. I feel for the kid. This is a freak injury," Bochy added when speaking about Carter's latest injury.
As the Rangers head into their next matchup on Friday night, the absence of Carter will not go unnoticed. This is terrible timing for the franchise, but if they are going to make a push for the playoffs, they'll have to do it without the talented youngster.