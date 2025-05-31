Rangers Coaching Shake Up Has Not Yielded Improved Results Offensively
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Texas Rangers, no one was worried too much about their offense.
Many prediced them to be right back in the mix as contenders in the American League on the back of what was considered arguably the best lineup in baseball.
Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan.
The Rangers have one of the most anemic offenses in the MLB, averaging only 3.25 runs per game. That is currently third least, ahead of only the historically bad Colorado Rockies and underwhelming Pittsburgh Pirates.
Looking to shake things up, Texas made several moves a few weeks ago hoping to jumpstart their offense.
One of their coaches, offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, was fired. Changes were made to the roster as well, with center fielder Leody Tavares being released.
At the time, the Rangers were 17-18 averaging 3.23 runs per game.
They hired Bret Boone to join their staff of hitting instructors, which also included Justin Viele and Seth Conner.
The results haven’t changed much at all.
Texas Rangers Have Seen No Change in Offensive Production
Texas has gone 10-12 since Boone was added to the mix and they are now average 3.27 runs per game under his guidance.
Getting shortstop Corey Seager back in the lineup will certainly help. He is one of three players, along with emerging star left fielder Wyatt Langford and third baseman Josh Jung, who have OPS numbers above .750.
There are a lot of expected impact bats struggling, none more so than second baseman Marcus Semien, who looks to be losing the battle to Father Time. All-Star right fielder Adolis Garcia is struggling for a second consecutive year. He was out of the lineup on Friday.
Their two biggest additions this offseason, Jake Burger in a trade with the Miami Marlins and Joc Pederson in free agency, have provided none of the pop they were expected to.
This sets up a difficult situation for president of baseball operations Chris Young and the front office.
Wasting such incredible pitching performances certainly isn’t ideal, but a repeat of what they did ahead of the trade deadline in 2024 cannot happen.
Instead of being sellers, the Rangers acquired veteran reliever Andrew Chafin in a trade. They could have gotten real value for Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi, who were all impending free agents.
Eovaldi was the only one who returned to the team, a missed opportunity in what was a lost campaign in 2024.
If the offense doesn’t get on track, Young’s hand will be forced and he will have to sell off assets.