Rangers Slugger Corey Seager Back in Clubhouse, But Recovery Timeline Unclear
ARLINGTON — While the Texas Rangers were on their road trip out west, shortstop Corey Seager was at home recovering from an emergency appendectomy — and doing research on how long it might take him to recover and return to the field.
Turns out recovery from this sort of surgery isn’t exactly linear.
“[Recovery] can vary a ton, unfortunately,” Seager said on Friday, a little over a week since he underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy before the Rangers left for Sacramento last Thursday. Seager is on the 10-day injured list and is eligible to return on Sunday. He will not be returning on Sunday. In fact, it’s not clear if he’ll return this season at all, though that is his stated goal.
“It’s day by day right now,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “We don’t have a definite plan. You can’t do that after that kind of surgery.”
Corey Seager’s Ordeal
Seager — who spoke to the media for the first time since the surgery — did provide a timeline for what happened. He said he first started feeling discomfort on Aug. 25 against the Los Angeles Angels. He played in Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games, though he left the latter game early as it turned into a 20-3 blowout. Turns out Seager asked out of the game, and he said the decision was made easier by the fact that Texas was up 10-0 at the time.
He had the surgery on Thursday and said that his appendix was about “48 hours away” from rupturing.
“I got very lucky with that,” he said.
He said he expected to talk with a doctor on Friday and that might clarify a timeline. But he said that while Texas was on the trip he spoke with doctors and other players that have had similar surgeries. He wouldn’t disclose who he spoke to, but he said it didn’t provide him much clarity about what to expect next.
“I did a lot [of research] and I feel like I got very opposite ends of the spectrum [for recovery timeline],” Seager said. “You know, it was either really fast or it wasn’t.”
Seager referenced former St. Louis slugger Matt Holliday, who had an emergency appendectomy with a procedure similar to Seager’s on April 1, 2011. He returned to the lineup nine days later. The two-time World Series MVP isn’t expecting that kind of recovery. He’s already more than a week removed from the surgery and isn’t engaging in baseball activities. He remains, to some degree, optimistic about returning.
“I am pleased with where I am,” he said. “I didn’t know where I would be, but I mean I could definitely be worse.”
Texas will be without Seager this weekend against Houston. This is his third stint on the injured list and he’s slashed .271/.373/.487 in 102 games with 21 home runs and 50 RBI. If he doesn’t return this will be the fewest games he’s played in a 162-game season since 2021 (95).