Rangers Select Dylan Moore, Move Corey Seager to Injured List Before Athletics Game
The Texas Rangers made the expected move going into Friday’s game with the Athletics by moving shortstop Corey Seager to the 10-day injured list.
Seager had an appendectomy on Thursday in Mansfield, Texas, per the Rangers. He will need a few weeks to recover and a return this season has not been ruled out. In addition to moving Seager to the IL, the Rangers selected the contract of veteran infielder Dylan Moore and moved outfielder Evan Carter from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.
Moving Carter was done to make room on the 40-man roster for Moore, who signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers earlier this week. By moving Carter to the 60-day IL, his season is effectively over.
Dylan Moore’s Promotion
Moore also has a history with Texas. The Yorba Linda, Calif., native was the Rangers’ seventh-round pick in the 2015 MLB draft out of UCF. Moore lasted a year with the Rangers before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2016 for cash considerations. He spent more than two years with the Braves and was released in late 2018 before he signed with the Mariners.
He spent his entire Major League career with the Mariners until he was released earlier this week after he was designated for assignment. Moore has struggled at the plate throughout his career, as he has a .205/.310/.381 slash with 61 home runs and 192 RBI. This season he slashed .193/.263/.359 with nine home runs and 19 RBI in 88 games with the Mariners before his release.
Moore is expected to share time at second base — where he’s played nearly his entire MLB career — with current Rangers Ezequiel Duran and Cody Freeman. But, for Friday's game, Moore started at first base and Duran started at shortstop.
Corey Seager’s Season
Seager is on the injured list for the third time this season. He was on the IL from April 23-May 3 and from May 13-28 with a right hamstring strain. If his season is over, he will finish with a slash of .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs and 55 RBI. This will likely be his first season since he joined Texas in 2022 in which he didn’t hit at least 30 home runs.
Like many of the other Rangers on offense, Seager has struggled at times this season. But his numbers picked up in August. He slashed .277/.364/.511 with six home runs and 12 RBI. He hit a home run in each of his last two games before moving back on the IL.
Evan Carter’s Season
The Rangers moved Carter to the 10-day IL on Aug. 22 with a fractured right wrist after he was hit by a pitch during a road trip to Kansas City. After Texas returned home from that trip, manager Bruce Bochy said it was likely that Carter would miss the remainder of the season. His move to the 60-day IL was a procedural move, but it does end his season.
Carter has been on the 10-day IL two other times this season, including for back spasms from Aug. 2-13.
In 63 games he’s slashed .247/.336/.392 with five home runs and 25 RBI. He’s already played more Major League games in any season since he debuted in 2023 (23 games) and has already set a career-high with 25. But he hasn’t played a full season in his first two full Major League seasons due to injury.