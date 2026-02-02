Pressure On Brandon Nimmo as Rangers Opening Day Lineup Predictions Surface

The Texas Rangers made a few splashes this offseason in hopes of placing themselves in a strong position ahead of their 2026 race to the playoffs.

One of their most notable acquisitions in terms of slugging potential is that of Brandon Nimmo. This transaction helped kickstart the hot stove season and get the ball rolling regarding free agent signings and the trade market.

Opening Day isn't too far away now, and with that, it's tempting to look ahead at potential lineup options. Unsurprisingly, Nimmo holds the helm at No.1 in Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report's latest projection.

Snapshot of Opening Day Lineup Projection

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In Reuter's latest version of his prediction for the ballclub's Opening Day lineup, Nimmo's name is found at the top. Compared to other franchises, Texas is stacking up to be quite an imposing crew. After struggling on offense last year, this is a major step in the right direction.

Here's how things could look once Opening Day rolls around:



- RF Brandon Nimmo

- LF Wyatt Langford

- SS Corey Seager

- 1B Jake Burger

- DH Joc Pederson

- 3B Josh Jung

- 2B Josh Smith

- C Danny Jansen

- CF Evan Carter

The top three names on this projection include Nimmo, Langford and Seager. With this trio of sluggers at the plate, this is gearing up to be quite the comeback season for the Rangers. However, NImmo has a lot weighing on him — will he prove this trade to have been a wise move for the franchise?

Expected Impact of Nimmo

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Considering the colossal trade that shook the baseball community earlier this offseason, with Marcus Semien being shipped out to the New York Mets in exchange for Nimmo, many are hoping that this move pays off in the long run for Texas.

When looking at Nimmo's overall stat sheet with the Mets, there is one particular season that stands out: 2023.

That year, he slashed .274/.363/.466 with a .829 OPS and 24 homers through 152 games. However, during his 2025 campaign in New York, he posted a career-high of 25 home runs through his 155 game appearances.

Heading to the Lone Star State will be a massive adjustment for the 32-year-old outfielder, as each of his 10 years in the Major Leagues has been spent with the Mets. But during that period, he was largely considered an underrated player. Perhaps making this move will grant him more opportunities to shine.

Having Nimmo at the plate will almost immediately provide a boost for the ballclub on offense — a key area that needed attention heading into the offseason.

