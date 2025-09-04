Rangers Fall to Diamondbacks as Playoff Chances Reach Critical Point
The Texas Rangers are heading back to Texas on a two-game losing streak after their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks ended with a 2-0 loss on Wednesday.
Texas suffered another offensive outage against the Diamondbacks and left Arizona with just one win in a three-game series. Texas was limited to five hits but went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Right-hander Jack Leiter threw a solid game, giving up three hits and two earned runs in six innings. But with no offensive support, it didn’t matter.
The Rangers have set a probable rotation for their huge series with the Astros, which starts on Friday at Globe Life Field. Merrill Kelly will start the opener, with Jacob deGrom and Patrick Corbin to follow. The Astros have not set their probables yet as they prepare for Thursday’s series finale with the New York Yankees.
After catching a break on Tuesday as its AL West competition lost as well, the Rangers weren’t as lucky on Wednesday.
Where Rangers Stand in AL Wild Card Race
The Rangers remain 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card race. But, for the second straight day, the Rangers squandered a chance to close the gap. The Mariners lost as well, as they have now lost six of their last 10 games. Had the Rangers swept the Diamondbacks, Texas would be in the final AL Wild Card berth entering this weekend’s series with the Astros.
As of the AL West race, the Rangers and the Mariners took a big hit. The Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees, 8-7, even as the Yankees rallied for three runs in the ninth inning. That win, combined with the losses by the Rangers and the Mariners, pushed the Astros four games ahead of the Mariners and 5.5 games ahead of the Rangers.
Texas can still win the AL West, but their chances hinge on this weekend’s series. Realistically, the Rangers must sweep the Astros to have a chance. That may be asking too much at this stage of the season.
The Rangers are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 3)
Houston Astros: 77-63
(Magic number to clinch AL West: 19)
Seattle Mariners: 73-67 (4.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 72-69 (5.5 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (22 games): Sept. 4, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 5-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (22 games): Sept. 5-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (21 games): Sept. 5-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 77-62 (4.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 78-63 (4.5 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 73-67 (last berth)
Texas Rangers: 72-69 (1.5 games behind final berth)
Kansas City Royals: 70-69 (2.5 games behind final berth)