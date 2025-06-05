Rangers' Gamble on Relief Pitcher Has Paid Major Dividends This Season
The Texas Rangers did a lot of work this offseason to revamp their roster with the hopes of returning to prominence in 2025.
Thus far, some of those moves have not panned out, especially in the lineup.
First baseman Jake Burger and designated hitter Joc Pederson have not had the kind of impact the team was hoping for as players who would add power to the lineup.
They are far from the only positional players who have fallen woefully short of expectations.
What was expected to be one of the best lineups one through nine in baseball is currently averaging 3.37 runs per game, which is the fourth-fewest in the sport.
That underwhelming offensive production has put a lot of pressure on the pitching staff to perform at elite levels.
More often than not, they have responded, led by starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle, who all have a strong case of being the team’ MVP thus far this season.
Another area of the team that underwent major changes was the bullpen, where veterans Kirby Yates, David Robertson and Andrew Chafin all hit free agency.
One of the players brought in to help replace their production was Robert Garcia, who was acquired in a trade from the Washington Nationals in exchange for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
Robert Garcia Has Been Huge for Rangers Bullpen
It was a bit of a risk, given his 4.22 ERA in 72 appearances and 59.2 innings pitched. But the Rangers were betting on his performance being closer to the 2.38 FIP he had.
Thus far, the gamble has paid off.
Garcia has emerged as one of their most reliable relief pitchers this season.
Through his first 28 appearances and 24 innings pitched, he has a 2.25 ERA and 2.70 FIP. He has struck out 23 batters and recorded the first three saves of his career, mixing in at the end of games with Texas lacking a bona fide closer.
He excels at limiting hard contact, with his 29.5% hard-hit rate being in the 95th percentile. His Pitching Run Value of +7 is in the 82nd percentile, with his entire arsenal producing at an above-average clip.
Not even arbitration eligible until after next season, Garcia will be a long-term part of this bullpen as one of the pitchers manager Bruce Bochy turns to in high-leverage situations.