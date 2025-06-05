Resurgent Rangers Pitcher Could Return Incredible Value as Trade Option
The Texas Rangers are a team that many people will be keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks.
They are going to have a major impact on the playoff races, whether they are in the mix for a spot or not.
Ideally, the Rangers will figure out a way to get their offense on track and they will become the type of contender many people thought they would be entering the season.
Texas’s offense has been woeful to this point. Even changes to the coaching staff and some shaking up of the roster haven’t led to any more success at the plate, leading to incredible performances on the mound being wasted.
One of the pitchers who has stepped up and blown beyond expectations is Tyler Mahle.
Rangers Have To Strongly Consider Trading Tyler Mahle
After making only eight starts the last two campaigns combined, the Rangers would have been happy with the veteran righty just staying healthy and making starts consistently.
He has provided a lot more than that, putting himself in the Cy Young Award mix with some truly dominant showings.
Mahle has a 2.02 ERA, making an MLB-high 12 starts. He has thrown 71.1 innings with 53 strikeouts, doing a wonderful job of limiting hard contact with only three home runs allowed.
His 2.1 bWAR is already the second highest in a single season of his career, behind the 4.9 that he produced with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.
Mahle is someone worth watching because he is either going to help pitch Texas back into the playoff picture or be the most sought-after player on the trade market ahead of the deadline.
“Stuck in the middle of the AL West, the Rangers have a 24.4 percent chance of making the playoffs and might have to decide whether to sell high on Mahle or hope he can pitch them back into contention within a seemingly volatile division…If the Rangers sell, Mahle’s hot start could make him a hot commodity,” wrote Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required).
This year’s trade market is lacking impact starting pitching, especially with former National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins performing so poorly.
He was expected to be the cream of the crop in the pitching market, but no one is meeting the Marlins' asking price with his recent form.
That could leave Mahle as the best right-handed starter available.
Of course, his availability will be tied to whether ot not the Rangers can remain in the race. Even if they are outside of the playoff picture, it is no guarantee they would sell, based on how they handled business in 2024.