Which Rangers Players Earned Superlatives During Difficult Month of May?
There aren’t many teams in baseball that have been as disappointing as the Texas Rangers during the 2025 season.
Entering the campaign with legitimate hopes of contending for a championship, they headed into June with an under .500 record.
The month of May was not kind to the franchise, as it went 12-16. Their offensive production has been abysmal, wasting some incredible performances on the mound by their pitching staff.
Figuring out how to get the floundering offense on track is the No. 1 goal for the team moving forward, as the pitching staff is the only thing keeping them afloat right now.
It should come as no surprise that the pitching staff dominates the May monthly superlatives.
MVP - Nathan Eovaldi
The Rangers have an incredible three-headed monster to rely on atop their pitching staff, all performing at a high level.
But, it is Eovaldi who gets the mod as the May MVP with some eye-popping numbers. Through five starts and 26.2 innings, he had a stellar 0.68 ERA to go along with a 0.86 WHIP.
Unfortunately for Texas, his last start was cut short after only two innings because of a triceps issue. It landed him on the injured list, creating a massive void in the rotation that will take a total team effort to fill.
Hopefully, he can return right when eligible off the injured list. Replacing an All-Star and Cy Young candidate is a tall task, even for a team with two more on their roster.
Cy Young - Jacob deGrom
This superlative was a toss up between the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner and Tyler Mahle. Both players can make a strong case for the superlative with their incredible performance.
In May, deGrom made five starts, throwing 30.2 innings with a 2.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP, striking out 29.
He was part of two memorable starts in May, the first a duel against Houston Astros star Hunter Brown and the other against the Toronto Blue Jays, who became the first team to not strike out a single time by deGrom in a start in his MLB career.
Mahle made six starts, throwing 34.1 innings with a 2.10 ERA and 1.11 WHIP to go along with 22 strikeouts.
Health has been what has held the incredible duo back in recent years, but both are healthy and performing at the peak of their abilities.
Most Improved - Jake Burger
Through the first month of the season, the Rangers’ first baseman was among the biggest offseason acquisition busts in baseball.
Burger had a .185/.218/.309 slash line with only two home runs and four doubles, with nine RBI, in 81 at-bats before being demoted to Triple-A to figure things out after a game against the Athletics on May 1.
Since returning, he has been performing at a much higher level.
In 70 at-bats, Burger has a .243/.264/.471 slash line, hitting four home runs and four doubles with nine RBI. His numbers aren’t quite at the level the team had hoped for when acquiring him from the Miami Marlins in an offseason trade, but at least they are heading in the right direction.
Compared to some of his teammates, that is a massive step in the right direction.