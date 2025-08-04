Rangers Have Been American League's Best Team Since All-Star Break
To say the 2025 MLB season has been a roller coaster for the Texas Rangers might be a bit a of an understatement given all the ups and downs the team has had to roll through.
The 2023 World Series champs looked dead in the water for much of the first half, as their lifeless offense and injury-plagued pitching staff led to the team being as many as 10 games under .500 at one point.
It seemed very likely that the front office would actually end up selling off some of their assets at last week's trade deadline to retool for the future.
Against all the odds, though, Texas finally started putting all the pieces together over the past month or so, and this turnaround has, in turn, changed their entire outlook on the campaign.
The Rangers have really turned things on since returning from the All-Star break, currently holding a 10-5 record since resuming play.
This mark is tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the best record in the entire American League over this stretch, and it has also put Texas right back in the thick of things in the chase for the AL West crown.
This recent bolt of momentum is what gave Texas's top decision maker, Chris Young, all the confidence he needed to go out at the deadline and bring in several pieces to bolster his surging roster as they attempt to outpace the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners down the back stretch.
The recent turn of events for the Rangers is beginning to look very reminiscent of the kind of second-half surge the team had back in 2023 that ended up being the kickstart to their magical run towards postseason glory.
Much like this year, that 2023 squad struggled greatly early on before slowly putting things together at the midway point.
As similar as things may seem, however, there is still a very long ways to go before anybody in Arlington can begin thinking about any sort of confetti falling.
The path out west has been blown wide open, but Texas still sits in third behind both Seattle and Houston in the division standings, and they are also a game out of the final Wild Card spot.
All of this is to say that, while their recent success has certainly been a massive boost, none of it will matter if the Rangers are unable to translate it into sustained success down the stretch.
If Texas wants to have any shot at repeating their magical run from 2023, then the real work has only just started.
