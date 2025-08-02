Nathan Eovaldi Earns Player of Month With One of Best July Runs in Rangers History
Nathan Eovaldi has been absolutely incredible this year and especially in July. The Texas Rangers announced that he is this month's Player of the Month after etching himself into the franchise record books.
In July he had five starts and went a perfect 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA, .95 WHIP, .198 opponents' batting average, 30 strikeouts, and eight walks.
The veteran posted the second-lowest monthly ERA in a starter's history (minimum of 30 innings pitched). He trails only Yovani Gallardo who in June of 2015 posted a 0.54.
This wasn't the only impressive feat that he accomplished.
There has only been one other pitcher in the ballclubs' history to have at least five wins and a sub-1.00 ERA in a single month: Rangers Hall-of-Famer Kenny Rogers who actually was able to do it twice.
Rogers' two months were a decade apart (both in May). In 1995, he went 5-1 with a 0.65 ERA and then in May of 2005, he went a perfect 6-0 with a 0.98.
The 35-year-old is on track to have one of his best seasons of his career, which started back when he debuted for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2011. He has yet to finish a year with an ERA under 3.00. This season he is at 1.49.
His career-low ERA comes in 18 starts where he has gone 9-3 overall with 105 strikeouts and only 20 walks. The .196 batting average for opponents is the first time in his career that he is kept the average under .200.
The Rangers have found success to the start the second-half of the season. They went 4-3 in their last seven, two of which were pitched by Eovaldi.
The organization currently finds themselves in the thick of a tough wild card race sitting just behind their division rivals- the Seattle Mariners, who they are in a current series with.
Texas was a little quiet at the trade deadline, but they went 9-3 from the All-Star break to the trade deadline which puts them right in the middle of the postseason race.
Everybody's rosters are finalized and Eovaldi is going to prove crucial down the stretch as all eyes are set on playing in October.
