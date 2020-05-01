This Day in Texas Rangers History: Nolan Ryan Throws MLB-Record Seventh No-Hitter

If you didn't grow up watching Nolan Ryan, you might be surprised to learn that he never won a Cy Young award.

The strikeout king in all of baseball never won a Cy Young award? Yeah, it seems a bit ridiculous.

However, Nolan Ryan has something that no one else in baseball has – something that voters can't control: seven no-hitters.

Ryan's seven no-no's are a Major League record. The closest to the Ryan's astounding record is Sandy Koufax's four no-hitters. Justin Verlander's three no-hitters are the tied for third all-time and are the most for any active pitcher.

On May 1, 1991, Nolan Ryan threw his MLB-record seventh no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at the age of 44 years old. It was his second no-hitter in a Texas Rangers uniform.

In the Rangers' 3-0 defeat of the Blue Jays, Ryan lost his bid for a perfect game in the first inning when he issued a two-out walk to Kelly Gruber. Ryan retired Joe Carter via pop out to retire the side.

After Ryan walked Gruber, he retired the next 18 batters. The Rangers took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. With two on and Ruben Sierra at the plate, Gary Pettis scored on a wild throw from Toronto catcher Greg Myers after stealing third base. On the next pitch, Sierra cranked a two-run homer to left field.

That's all the Ryan Express needed.

Ryan's streak of 18 retired batters was broken when he walked Joe Carter with two outs in the top of the seventh. Same as the first inning, Ryan got the next batter, John Olerud, to pop out to end the inning.

Toronto's Mark Whiten had two hard-hit balls in this game, including one in the eighth inning, but they found gloves in the field to keep the no-hitter intact. Ryan did what he did best to finish the eighth inning, striking out both Glenallen Hill and Greg Myers.

In the ninth, Ryan got both Manuel Lee and Devon White to ground out to second base. With Roberto Alomar at the plate as the potential final out, Ryan fired his patented fastball on a 2-2 count, only for Alomar to swing-and-miss like so many before him.

Ryan threw 122 pitches and struck out 16 batters on this night. To accomplish what he did at 44 years old, over the eventual AL East champions no less, is simply legendary.

No, Ryan may have never won a Cy Young, but his 5,714 strikeouts and his seven no-hitters are untouchable.

