Rangers Hoping To Channel 2015 Mets By Making Playoffs With This Offense
Some eyebrows might have been raised when the Texas Rangers didn't add offensive help to the equation ahead of the trade deadline.
They have been one of the worst offenses in baseball this year, underperforming their preseason projections and what was expected out of a lineup that features multiple star players throughout the batting order.
But it's also easy to see why the Rangers and their decision makers didn't feel a need to add more hitters to the mix.
Texas has looked like a much different team with Corey Seager in the mix, and the returns of Jake Burger and Joc Pederson should add more upside with pop from both sides of the plate.
Still, there's no doubt the Rangers are playing with fire when it comes to their playoff chances with this offensive output, owning an OPS of .671 that's third-worst in baseball.
"Only 27 teams in baseball history have reached the playoffs after they posted a .676 OPS or worse through their first 113 games in a season. The 2015 New York Mets — who won the National League pennant that season — are the only team to do so within the last half-of-a-century," wrote Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).
That is not a good track record when it comes to Texas making the playoffs.
With modern baseball more focused on offense than ever before, it's telling that only the 2015 New York Mets have made the playoffs in the last 50 years with such poor OPS numbers.
The good news is -- similar to that Mets team -- this Rangers group also boasts an elite pitching staff, with Jacob deGrom also leading the way followed by a surging Nathan Eovaldi and a stacked bullpen that only got better because of the deadline.
Texas will have to hope they reach their offensive ceiling at some point, though.
While the pitching staff has carried them to this point, it's awfully hard to win that way over the course of a 162-game season.
