Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Rangers' Joey Gallo Upset By Cubs' Ian Happ in MLB The Show Players League Playoffs

Chris Halicke

After a dominating performance in the regular season of the MLB The Show Players League, Joey Gallo's quest for domination in the playoffs came to an abrupt conclusion.

With a 2-1 series win, the Texas Rangers slugger was upset by the Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Gallo was the No. 2 seed of the playoff bracket while Happ entered as the No. 7 seed after reeling off wins in 10 of his final 11 regular season games.

Gallo started off strong with a 4-2 win at Globe Life Field in Game 1 that featured a pair of two-run home runs by Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman.

In Game 2 at Wrigley Field, Gallo took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the final inning. With only out standing between Gallo and stamping his ticket to the semifinals, Happ walked it off with a Willson Contreras three-run home run.

In the deciding Game 3 back in Arlington, Happ tallied four runs in the second inning and three more in the third inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Despite a lost internet connection just before the home half of the final inning, Gallo could not overcome the seven-run deficit. 

Gallo was one of the favorites from nearly day one with dominating performances, including an 11-2 clobbering of top seed Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays. Gallo finished the regular season with a 23-6 record, just one game behind Snell.

While Gallo won't be moving on in the MLB The Show Players League, he's given fans plenty to smile and laugh about during a time where many people are missing baseball. Fans have also been given a bit of a closer look at how Gallo is off the field, highlighted by the well-documented grief he gave the game developers of his images chosen for the video game.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Day in Texas Rangers History: Nolan Ryan Throws MLB-Record Seventh No-Hitter

On May 1, 1991, Nolan Ryan threw his MLB-record seventh no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at the age of 44 years old.

Chris Halicke

Report: Coronavirus Crisis Forces Texas Rangers to Implement Salary Reductions to About Half Of Its Staff

The Texas Rangers have informed their full-time employees there will be salary reductions after May 15 for about half of the baseball and business operations staff.

Chris Halicke

MLB's Three-Division Realignment Plan Is a Good Start, But Here's How to Fix It

The latest contingency plan MLB is discussing has potential, but it's not ideal for all of its clubs.

Chris Halicke

by

Macknoche

Former Rangers Reliever Emmanuel Clase Receives 80-Game PED Suspension

Former Rangers reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended by MLB after testing positive for PED Boldenone.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers All-Time Team: Pitching Staff

Chris Halicke of SI's InsideTheRangers.com gives his Texas Rangers all-time team in a two-part series.

Chris Halicke

Building the Perfect MLB Starting Rotation in 2020

Who would be in your dream rotation? InsideTheRangers.com's Chris Halicke weighs in along with SI's MLB staff with their own 2020 versions.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Announce Ticket Refund Policy for 'Impacted' Games in April

The Texas Rangers are giving fans an opportunity to get their money back for games in April that have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic

Chris Halicke

Report: MLB Discussing New Realignment Plan Allowing the Season to Start in Late June

Major League Baseball is discussing a plan that would allow the regular season to start in late June with games played in each team's own major league ballparks.

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

Rangers Slugger Joey Gallo Playoff Bound in MLB The Show Players League

Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo wrapped up his regular season schedule as the No. 2 seed for the MLB The Show Players League playoffs.

Chris Halicke

Rangers GM Jon Daniels: Three-State Plan Including Texas is 'One of Several Ideas' for Start of MLB Season

As states begin to loosen the reins on stay-at-home orders, speculation has risen on if and when sports will resume.

Chris Halicke