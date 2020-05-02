Rangers' Joey Gallo Upset By Cubs' Ian Happ in MLB The Show Players League Playoffs

After a dominating performance in the regular season of the MLB The Show Players League, Joey Gallo's quest for domination in the playoffs came to an abrupt conclusion.

With a 2-1 series win, the Texas Rangers slugger was upset by the Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Gallo was the No. 2 seed of the playoff bracket while Happ entered as the No. 7 seed after reeling off wins in 10 of his final 11 regular season games.

Gallo started off strong with a 4-2 win at Globe Life Field in Game 1 that featured a pair of two-run home runs by Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman.

In Game 2 at Wrigley Field, Gallo took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the final inning. With only out standing between Gallo and stamping his ticket to the semifinals, Happ walked it off with a Willson Contreras three-run home run.

In the deciding Game 3 back in Arlington, Happ tallied four runs in the second inning and three more in the third inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Despite a lost internet connection just before the home half of the final inning, Gallo could not overcome the seven-run deficit.

Gallo was one of the favorites from nearly day one with dominating performances, including an 11-2 clobbering of top seed Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays. Gallo finished the regular season with a 23-6 record, just one game behind Snell.

While Gallo won't be moving on in the MLB The Show Players League, he's given fans plenty to smile and laugh about during a time where many people are missing baseball. Fans have also been given a bit of a closer look at how Gallo is off the field, highlighted by the well-documented grief he gave the game developers of his images chosen for the video game.

