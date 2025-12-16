Rangers Add More Catching Depth with Signing of D-Backs Vet José Herrera

The Texas Rangers have reportedly been interested in adding young catching, but it’s unlikely José Herrera is that player.

The long-time Arizona Diamondbacks catcher signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Monday, per Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase on X (formerly Twitter). The deal reportedly comes with an invitation to Major League spring training. The Rangers have not announced the signing. The organization typically does not announce minor-league signings. Herrera’s MLB.com page does not have a transaction.

With the addition of Herrera, the Rangers have at least four catchers to take to Surprise, three of which will be on the 40-man roster. Kyle Higashioka returns as the projected starter, with Danny Jansen as a veteran backup and Willie MacIver as a potential third catcher. Jansen is not yet on the 40-man roster as his contract, agreed to over the weekend, has not been announced by the team.

What Jose Herrera Brings to Rangers

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Herrera, a native of Venezuela, was in the Arizona organization his entire professional career, as he signed as an international free agent in 2013. He logged 495 minor-league games across 11 seasons, and slashed 255/.352/.366 with 31 home runs and 236 RBI.

He made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2022 as a back-up catcher and played parts of four seasons with Arizona, including the 2023 season which ended with a National League pennant and a World Series loss to the Texas Rangers. He played at least 42 games each season. As a Major Leaguer, he slashed .200/.280/.259 in 190 games with three home runs and 42 RBI.

Arizona designated him for assignment on Aug. 22 and he cleared waivers, accepting an assignment to Triple-A Reno. He elected free agency on Oct. 2, ending his 12-year association with the franchise.

While not much of an offensive threat, he is a solid defender and was in the 72nd percentile in block percentage last season at plus-4.

Herrera doesn’t look like a threat to either Higashioka or Jansen, now the expected tandem behind the plate after Texas non-tendered Jonah Heim in November. He could push MacIver, who has only played a handful of games, for a third spot on the 40-man.

Higashioka is in the final year of his two-year contract with the Rangers. Jansen is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $14.5 million, so Texas has a plan beyond next season. But, both Higashioka and Jansen are over 30 and Texas doesn’t have much organizational depth at catcher. The Rangers may not be done taking in catchers this offseason.

Recommended Articles