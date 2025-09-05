Rangers Latest Disappointing Performance Sums Up Their Entire Season
The Texas Rangers had everything within striking distance for them, and to be, they still do, currently sitting only 1.5 games behind their American League West foes, the Seattle Mariners. They were creeping up on the Mariners, making them sweat during their three-game losing streak. Unfortunately, the Rangers couldn't capitalize and now sit on a two-game losing streak themselves.
Their most recent game, a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, perfectly encapsulated how the 2025 season has gone for Bruce Bochy's team. A pitching staff that does everything they can to win a game, backed by an offense that is cathartic. And at times, lost.
7-3 in their last 10-game stretch, outscoring their opponents 65-33, was a flash in the pan. Not an indication of a finish, but a false promise.
Rangers Living In Mediocrity
The Rangers entered the season with minimal expectations. Not because the talent wasn't there, but because they didn't know how the pitching staff would hold up with two aging aces and unproven young arms. The offense was believed to be the foregone conclusion: They would rebound and have to do the heavy lifting to get into the playoffs.
Except that when the season started, the Rangers' offense became anemic, while the pitching staff, including both the rotation and the bullpen, proved to be the best in the MLB all season long. The offense hasn't just been bad in stretches, but in every aspect at the plate. They rank in the bottom half in offensive production in every single counting statistic except strikeouts, where they are 13th.
Everything else is the bottom half. Slugging percentage (24), on-base percentage (26), home run percentage (16), walk percentage (22), batting average (25), total bases per game (23)—everything that matters—the Rangers find themselves as the sport's worst hitting team. Now, in their latest loss, they took a season's worth of work and condensed it into one game.
Jack Leiter, who has done everything he can as of late, has proven to be the arm the Rangers thought he could be. He allowed two runs on three hits while striking out eight in six innings. Robert Garcia, who has come around as of late, threw a scoreless 1.2 innings. Veteran Chris Martin pitched a scoreless inning in his return to the mound.
A performance that would give most teams a chance to win the game, but not for the 2025 Rangers. They even outhit the Diamondbacks, 5-3, but the lack of timely hitting and inability to string together at-bats led to no run production; a common theme for the season. Sure, injuries have hit them, they have fired their hitting coach, and Bochy has changed around the lineup. But, at some point, the responsibility falls on the players underperforming, a common occurrence in 2025.