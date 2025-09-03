Rangers Squander Golden Opportunity to Close on AL Wild Card Berth
The Texas Rangers had everything set up for them going into Tuesday’s game with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But it fell apart.
Rangers reliever Hoby Milner allowed a three-run home run to break a tie, and the Diamondbacks went on to win the game, 5-3. The Rangers were without Adolis Garcia in the batting order due to a quad injury, but Texas got a nice start from Jacob Latz, who allowed five hits and two runs in 5.1 innings. Wyatt Langford, Alejandro Osuna and Jonah Heim drove in in the three Texas runs.
Texas saw its six-game winning streak snapped. In doing so, the Rangers whiffed on a golden opportunity to make the AL Wild Card race and the AL West race closer as they prepare to return home to Texas after Wednesday’s finale.
Where Rangers Stand in AL Wild Card Race
Before the Rangers were done on Tuesday night, both the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners lost. The Astros lead the AL West while the Mariners hold the final AL Wild Card berth. Texas could have picked up a game on both teams. Instead, Texas remained 1.5 games out of the wild card race and 4.5 games back in the AL West race.
In the event the Mariners and the Rangers end up tied in and playoff scenario, the Mariners win the tiebreaker due to head-to-head record. Texas and Houston begin a three-game series on Friday, part of six head-to-head matchups this month that give the Rangers a chance to make up ground in the division.
The Rangers are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 2)
Houston Astros: 76-63
(Magic number to clinch AL West: 21)
Seattle Mariners: 73-66 (3.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 72-68 (4.5 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (23 games): Sept. 3-4, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 5-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (23 games): Sept. 3 at Tampa Bay; Sept. 5-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (22 games): Sept. 3 at Arizona; Sept. 5-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 77-61 (4.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 78-62 (4.5 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 73-66 (last berth)
Texas Rangers: 72-68 (1.5 games behind final berth)
Kansas City Royals: 70-68 (2.5 games behind final berth)