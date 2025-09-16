Rangers Loss to Astros Brings Huge Consequences for AL Wild Card Hopes
The Texas Rangers had their chances, but their 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros got their three-game series off to a bad start. It also did great damage to their hopes of claiming an American League wild card berth.
Rangers (79-72) starter Jack Leiter gave Texas as much as he could, throwing 6.2 innings to try and bolster an overworked bullpen. Even though he allowed only five hits, he gave up six runs in a 6-3 loss, but only three runs were earned. Texas committed two errors, a rarity, and it hurt.
How much did it hurt? Let’s consider what’s next.
Rangers Next Two Games Are Critical
Texas is now three games back of the final AL wild card berth after Monday’s loss. It also helped Houston as it dropped the Astros’ magic number from 11 to nine to clinch the wild card berth. With the Astros directly ahead of them, Texas faces a situation where it must win the next two games to have a reasonable shot at chasing down a playoff berth. Here’s what is left:
Rangers win the last two games and they’re behind by one game.
Rangers win one of the last two games and remain behind by three games.
Rangers lost both games and fall behind by five games.
Once the series is done, Texas has nine games left. Six of those games are against teams that don’t have playoff aspirations — Miami and Minnesota. They’re also at home. If Texas is just one game back, with Houston hosting AL front runners Seattle, there’s still runway to make it happen. But, time is running short.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 15)
Seattle Mariners: 82-68 (Magic Number to clinch division is 12)
Houston Astros: 82-69 (0.5 game behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-72 (3.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (11 games): Sept. 16-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (11 games): Sept. 16-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (12 games): Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 15)
New York Yankees: 83-67 (1.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 82-68 (0.5 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 82-69 (last wild card berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-72 (3.0 games behind final berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 78-71 (3.0 games behind final berth)