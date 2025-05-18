Rangers Make Multiple Key Roster Moves Ahead of Their Sunday Matchup With Astros
The Texas Rangers have been making a significant amount of roster decisions in recent weeks as they try to settle their lineup a bit and find the best possible combination of talent.
Injuries have also kick-started these moves, which is unfortunate, though thankfully many of them seem to be not extremely severe. Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Houston Astros, they have had to make two more choices as the injury bug hits once again however.
The four moves being made according to a press release from the team are Kevin Pillar being activated from the 10-day injured list, Caleb Boushley being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, Cole Winn ending up optioned to Triple-A, and then Evan Carter heading to the 10-day injured list.
Getting Pillar back is a positive for the team, as his fielding has been solid this season, and while his batting has been less than optimal at times, he has shown flashes of success.
With Carter now out of the fold for a little bit, the outfield will shake up once again, though he had struggled so far in his 11 games played, slashing .182/.270/.273 with five runs, three RBI, and one home run.
It is rather surprising that Winn will be heading back to the minor leagues, as he has shown about all he could there in previous stints, and in his one appearance at the MLB level this year, he went 2.1 innings, giving up three hits with no runs allowed and one strikeout. He will be replaced by Boushley, whom they swapped for Winn only a few days ago.
It will be intriguing to see how the roster comes together once they end up healthy again, and who makes the cut long-term.