Rangers Recall Former First-Round Pick Dominating at Triple-A Level
The Texas Rangers have been working to make some roster decisions in recent weeks, the latest being calling up pitcher Cole Winn from Triple-A Round Rock.
In a team announcement, the Rangers announced the move, and in return sent bullpen arm Caleb Boushley to Triple-A.
The Rangers opted not to put either reliever Luke Jackson or Chris Martin on the injured list as the pair recover from injuries suffered earlier this week. Texas still hopes the pair can avoid the injured list. But, by promoting Winn, the Rangers have an extra arm for the start of their four-games series with the Houston Astros.
Winn has been spectacular to start off the year, as in 12 appearances he has posted a 0.00 ERA, 0.943 WHIP, with 20 strikeouts to nine walks and only two total runs allowed. He has also been outstanding at limiting contact entirely, giving up 11 hits in 23.1 innings pitched so far, which is truly impressive.
The 2018 first round pick by Texas broke through the ranks of the farm system and made his MLB debut in 2024 with some notable struggles. He put together a 7.79 ERA in 13 outings, with a 1.269 WHIP, two home runs allowed, and 14 strikeouts to four walks.
He ended up starting 2025 in the minor leagues to continue to develop his game, and it has paid off. He will now have another opportunity to work at the MLB level. It will be intriguing to see how he does after some time working on his craft, especially considering how exceptional he has looked in recent performances.