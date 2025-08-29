Rangers Make Plenty of Sense As Trade Partner With Orioles for Adley Rutschman
The Texas Rangers are going to take a long, hard look at their roster this offseason to figure out where things have gone wrong.
Since winning the World Series in 2023, they have fallen woefully short of expectations ever since. The team cannot consistently put it together on the field for a multitude of reasons. In 2024, it was injuries to the pitching staff that derailed the team. This year, the pitching staff has stayed relatively healthy, but the offense has not produced.
There could be some sizable changes this upcoming offseason, especially when it comes to the lineup. There are several players who aren’t living up to expectations, but one who could be on the chopping block is catcher Jonah Heim. An All-Star in 2023, his production has slipped across the board.
Jonah Heim's Struggles Make Adley Rutschman Ideal Trade Target
His OPS+ has gone from 106 during his breakout 2023 to 74 in 2024 and 76 thus far this year. An OPS barely above .600 has also been recorded, along with worsening defensive metrics. He isn’t solely responsible for the team’s shortcomings, but they shouldn’t be afraid to make an upgrade.
One player to monitor is Adley Rutschman of the Balitmore Orioles. With star prospect Samuel Basallo signing a long-term extension days after being promoted to the bigs, it is widely expected Rutschman will be made available. The Rangers should jump at that opportunity if the price is right.
Rutschman is three years younger than Heim, making it easier to bet on a bounce back from him. Even at his current low point, Rutschman is a sizable upgrade over what Texas is receiving behind the plate. Both players are switch-hitters, so manager Bruce Bochy wouldn’t be losing that versatility, either.
Matching up on a trade with the Orioles could prove to be a little difficult. Baltimore will assuredly be looking for pitching help in return for their All-Star catcher. And Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has suggested a bold one-for-one swap.
Would Rangers Trade Jack Leiter to Orioles for Adley Rutschman?
Rutschman heads to Texas with Jack Leiter going to Baltimore. Certainly an intriguing trade on paper, it would be hard to imagine the Rangers would part ways with the young right-handed pitcher at this point.
If there was a way to guarantee they would get the version of Rutschman that he was from 2022 through the first half of 2024, then the Rangers would be more likely to accept making this seismic move.
Alas, this current form of the Orioles catcher isn’t quite worth that much. Leiter has had his struggles in the Majors, but his upside is evident. Throwing in the towel on him, especially with their needs in the rotation, would be a tough ask.
Were the Rangers to make a deal with Baltimore, they’d assuredly try the pitching prospect route instead.