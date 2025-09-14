Rangers-Mets Game Today (9/14/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers just keep finding ways to win ball games and Sunday’s finale with the New York Mets has set them up for a series sweep.
The contest, which starts at 12:40 p.m. central, pits the Rangers (79-70), who have won six straight games for the third time this campaign, against the Mets (76-73), who are reeling to the point of missing the playoffs entirely.
The Rangers rallied from two runs down on Saturday, fueled by a Joc Pederson sacrifice fly, a Rowdy Tellez ground-rule double and a Wyatt Langford RBI single. Phil Maton (4-5) got the win in relief and Shawn Armstrong claimed his ninth save of the season.
After Sunday’s game, the Rangers head to Houston for a huge three-game series with the Houston Astros, one that may swing the AL West and AL wild card race one way or the other.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets
Game Day: Sunday, Sept. 14
Game Time: 12:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); SNY (Mets); MLB Network (out of market only)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2 (Mets)
Where: Citi Field, Queens, New York
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: LHP Jacob Latz (2-0, 2.91)
The impending return of Tyler Mahle may push Latz out of the rotation, but he’s been a terrific stop gap since he took over Nathan Eovaldi’s spot due to the veteran’s rotator cuff strain. In three starts he is 1-0 and has thrown at least four innings in each game. He’s allowed only four earned runs, with four walks and 10 strikeouts.
In his last start against Milwaukee, he shined. He went 5-2 innings, giving up three hits and no runs. He struck out four and walked one. Assuming Mahle takes his spot and Latz returns to the bullpen, he’ll remain a reliable bulk option for Texas.
Mets: RHP Nolan McLean (4-1, 1.42)
McLean was drafted as a two-way player out of Oklahoma State, but he’s emerged as a starting pitching star of the future for the Mets. He’s the third straight rookie New York will start on the mound this series. To this point, he is the most accomplished. He’s won two of his last three starts. While he took the lost in his last appearance against Philadelphia, he only gave up seven hits and one run in 5.1 innings, with five strikeouts and three walks.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-day, left quad strain, Sept. 5, retroactive to Sept. 2, eligible to return): Garcia is supposed to face live pitching this weekend, which could lead to him playing next week.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Seager could be cleared to return for the Rangers’ next home series against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 19.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien is slated for a hitting session in Houston on Monday.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty began a rehab assignment on Friday.
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16): Coulombe began a rehab assignment on Friday.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): Mahle continued a rehab assignment on Friday.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.