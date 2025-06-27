Texas Rangers Activate Star Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from Injured List
The Texas Rangers announced on Friday that the team has activated starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from the injured list.
Eovaldi rejoins the active roster having been on the injured list since June 1 with an injury to his tricep muscle, and he is set to take the mound for a key divisional showdown against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
It's perfect timing for the Rangers, who find themselves a game and a half behind Seattle for second place in the American League West division as well as for the League's third and final wild card spot.
The veteran right-hander was in the midst of authoring the best season of his impressive career prior to his injury.
In his 12 starts through the end of May, Eovaldi posted a 1.56 ERA that would still stand as the best in all of MLB if he had enough innings to qualify.
In his 69.1 innings of work, he's struck out 73 opposing hitters while maintaining a sterling WHIP of .808.
Eovaldi's contributions have been part of a highly successful season on the mound for Texas as a whole.
Despite the fact that the Rangers are second in all of MLB with a team ERA of 3.29, they sit below .500 at 40-41 due to an anemic offense that has struggled to put up enough runs.
Eovaldi will square off against another ace in Mariners righty Logan Gilbert at Globe Life Field on Friday.
Manager Bruce Bochy has not officially revealed which starters will toe the rubber in the games on Saturday and Sunday.
