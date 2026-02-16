Corey Seager Talks Report of ‘Toxic’ Relationship with Marcus Semien

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The price to improve the team’s on-base percentage this offseason was Marcus Semein.

The Texas Rangers traded the second baseman to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo in November, one of the biggest deals of the offseason. It was a veteran-for-veteran deal that shook the foundation of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series team to the core. After all, Semien was shortstop Corey Seager’s double-play partner for four seasons and they were among the team’s highest-paid players.

In the aftermath of the deal there was reporting that the relationship between Semien and Seager was a part of the calculation in making the deal. Particularly, the New York Post (subscription required) reported in a piece in January that the relationship between the pair had become “toxic” and helped fuel the trade.

Seager — in his first interview with Rangers beat reporters since the trade — was asked about the report.

Corey Seager on Marcus Semien

Texas Rangers teammates Corey Seager, left, and Marcus Semien, right. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Seager dismissed the report as “speculation.”

“That’s all just speculation,” Seager said in his first interview of spring training. “Me and Marcus had a fun relationship. We both respect each other. We were both professional and we knew how to go about our business every day and try to accomplish a goal. And we did that in 2023, so like I said they can never take that away from us.”

The pair joined the Rangers before the 2022 season on huge free agent deals. Seager signed a 10-year deal worth $325 million while Semien signed a seven-year deal worth $175 million. The Mets inherited the final three years of Semien’s deal while the Rangers took on the remainder of the eight-year, $162 million deal he signed in 2023.

Seager became a father in the offseason as his wife, Madisyn, had their first son on Oct. 4. He’s spent most of his offseason parenting and not paying attention to noise.

He comes into spring training healthy. The appendectomy that ended his season has healed and he’s seeking an injury-free and surgery-free season. Along with the appendectomy, he spent time on the 10-day IL twice with a right hamstring injury. He only played in 102 games but still produced, as he slashed .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs and 50 RBI. Only Wyatt Langford hit more home runs for the Rangers with 22.

Now 11 years into his MLB career, Seager remains one of baseball’s best hitters, with a career slash of 289/.362/.509 with 221 home runs and 667 RBI. He’s been a World Series MVP twice, a five-time All-Star and won three Silver Sluggers.

