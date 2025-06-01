Rangers Named Best Trade Destination for Marlins Star Relief Pitcher
A lot of attention has been given to the Texas Rangers’ offense this season, and rightfully so.
What was expected to be one of the most prolific lineups in the sport has fallen woefully short of expectations. They are averaging only 3.38 runs per game, which is the fourth least in baseball.
The changes made during the season to the coaching staff and lineup have not yet paid dividends.
Until the offense can consistently start producing some runs, stringing together victories is going to be a challenge for the Rangers.
But the lineup isn’t the only weakness that could use some reinforcing.
Texas really needs some help in its bullpen, specifically for late-game and high-leverage situations.
Coming into the year, many people were surprised with how the Rangers decided to fill out their relief pitching staff. It was overhauled from 2024, with veterans Andrew Chafin, David Robertson and Kirby Yates all hitting free agency.
Luke Jackson, Chris Martin, Hoby Milner, Shawn Armstrong and Jacob Webb were all signed in free agency. Robert Garcia was acquired from the Washington Nationals in a trade, with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe heading to D.C.
All solid in their own right, the team lacked a go-to option late in games and with the calendar flipping to June, still don’t have one.
Six different players have recorded a save for Texas thus far. Jackson leads the way with eight, but he didn't save a game in May. He has a -0.6 WAR and 4.67 ERA.
While the Rangers can hope for some positive regression from players in their lineup, the bullpen looks like it will need help from outside the organization to get on track.
One name to keep an eye on ahead of the MLB trade deadline is Anthony Bender of the Miami Marlins.
Why Marlins' Anthony Bender is Perfect Trade Target for Rangers
Allen Settle of YardBarker has named Texas the best trade destination for the lights out reliever.
“For Texas to rebound from its sluggish start, it must win more close games. Bender’s career ERA is 3.11 and he has a stellar 1.59 mark this season. He would immediately become the most reliable option in the Rangers’ high-leverage situations,” he wrote.
Bender isn’t a big strikeout pitcher, but he possesses the velocity to succeed late in games. His breaking stuff is his bread-and-butter, with a +7 Breaking Run Value per Baseball Savant, which is in the 98th percentile.
He doesn’t generate a ton of whiffs or strikeouts, but keeps opponents on their heels with his excellent breaking pitches, inducing ground balls and missing barrels.
Under team control through 2027, he would be more than a rental for Texas, providing them with another building block for a bullpen full of players on one-year deals.