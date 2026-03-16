Texas Rangers' Most Exciting Spring Prospect Is the Least Expected Breakout Candidate

Listed all the way down the Texas Rangers prospects list at No. 25 sits Carter Baumler, and that might change quickly. Baumler has impressed the Rangers brass this spring with a dominant 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and a .160 average against.

He may be listed low on Texas' prospect list, but he was an elite reliever last season. Over three leagues and 28 games from rookie ball to Double-A last season, Baumler posted a 2.04 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 39.2 innings.

Baumler was originally drafted as a starter in 2020 by the Orioles, but Tommy John surgery kept him out of professional baseball until 2022. He pitched mostly as a starter but transitioned into a full-time reliever in 2024, and struggled.

He turned in a 5.75 ERA across 10 games and 20 innings across an injury-riddled campaign. His 39.2 innings has been double any other innings count throughout his four total minor league seasons, due to extended injuries.

Carter Baumler Could Become a Strong Bullpen Option, but Must Remain Healthy and on the Roster

Kelsey Kremer/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2025, everything came together, and he found himself pitching for the Baltimore Orioles Double-A affiliate. Over the offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Baumler in the Rule 5 draft, then traded him to Texas for RHP Jaiker Garcia the same day.

Now, he's dominating spring camp, and looks like he could make his debut as soon as this season.

"He could easily make Texas’ Opening Day roster and remain with the club for the duration of the year," MLB.com writer Kennedi Landry wrote. She listed Baumler as the player who's made the biggest impression on the Rangers this camp.

While Baumler has turned it around in the bullpen and can clearly compete at a high level, he still has to prove he can remain healthy. Although it is a little ambitious to say he can remain with the big league club the entire season, it would be a requirement for Baumler.

Since he was selected in the Rule 5 draft, he must stay on the active roster the entire season, or he will be forced to be sent to waivers. Since he's only pitched more than 20 innings in a professional season once, this is a tall task.

However, his strikeout stuff is undeniable, and he has the skills to be a back-end bullpen option. If Baumler can stay healthy, he could be a great option out of the bullpen for the Rangers this season.