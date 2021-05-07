Rangers Notes: Davis' Inevitable Return, Club Approaching COVID-19 Milestone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced on Friday that designated hitter Khris Davis should be activated sometime during this weekend's series against the Seattle Mariners. Davis could return either Saturday or Sunday.

With players like Willie Calhoun and Adolis García hitting so well, and Joey Gallo looking like he's beginning to turn a corner, the question remains of how Davis fits into the Rangers lineup.

"I think that will kind of [depend] on how he looks," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "Right now, we have some guys that have earned the right to be in there on a daily basis. Like I've said before, it is a bit of a meritocracy when it comes to at-bats. And there's more to that meritocracy than just looking up at the scoreboard and seeing their numbers.

"When it come to Khris Davis, [he'll be in there] probably moreso against lefties at the start. If he's doing damage, he'll find himself in the lineup a lot more. ... I don't know exactly how it's going to play out, but I do know I welcome him being here. We're excited to have him back."

Woodward praised Davis' presence in the clubhouse during spring training. Several games before he went down with his injury, he was starting to hit the ball like the Rangers have seen him do as an Oakland Athletic for so many years.

If he can replicate the same success, the Rangers could have another power bat to plug into the middle of their lineup. That could be a huge boost for a team that is trending upward.

Rangers Reach COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone

Speaking of trending upward, Jon Daniels also told the media on Friday that the Rangers have reached the necessary 85 percent requirement of COVID-19 vaccinations by Major League Baseball to have their health and safety protocols loosened.

Daniels said the team is currently in the two-week waiting period before MLB can loosen those protocols, but the Rangers are inching closer and closer. Daniels said the team should be in the clear by the "third week of May."

Rangers Trade Drew Butera

The Rangers announced on Friday that they have traded catcher Drew Butera to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations.

Butera, 37, was a non-roster invitee to Rangers spring training, where he batted .118 (2-for-17) with no home runs or RBI over 10 games. He was released and re-signed by the team to another minor league contract on March 27.

Butera was a member of the Rangers' taxi squad for each of the club's first four road trips, and also remained with the Major League team during homestands. He never appeared in a game for the alternate site squad in Round Rock.

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

