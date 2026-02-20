Projecting Rangers Opening Day Roster with Dark Horses at Key Positions

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers will open their exhibition slate of spring training games on Friday when they face the Kansas City Royals at their shared spring training facility.

For the past 10 days, the Rangers have done everything from bullpens, pitchers fielding practice, infield practice, batting practice off pitching machines and live batting practice against Texas pitchers. This will be the Rangers’ first live action against another team since last season ended in September.

As Texas prepares for the spring training opener, we revisit our opening-day roster projection, published just before pitchers and catchers reported. Has anything changed? Let’s dive in, including intel gathered during the week in Surprise and dark horses for key roster spots.

The assumptions? Texas will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers. Injuries are only considered if they’re known as of Friday.

Starting Rotation

Your spring training opener starter Nathan Eovaldi (background) and rehabbing lefty Cody Bradford (foreground) getting in bullpen work on a partly cloudy morning in Surprise.

Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Jack Leiter, MacKenzie Gore, Kumar Rocker

No changes here. Rocker has looked solid in the ramp up to the first exhibition game. Manager Skip Schumaker was impressed with his pitch mix, his location and his adjustments to holding on runners during his live batting practice session on Monday.

Dark Horses

Jacob Latz: His chances of crashing the starting rotation have not changed. The fifth starter is between him and Rocker. Latz will get his opportunities in exhibition games to make his case. He's had a solid camp with no significant hiccups.

Cal Quantrill: Schumaker said the non-roster invitee will pitch in at least one game before he goes to join Team Canada for the World Baseball Classic. He's had a solid camp and if any non-roster invitee can make the rotation, it's him. But he’ll need an injury to clear a path.

Other Notes: Cody Bradford and Jordan Montgomery are continuing their recoveries from elbow surgery. Both are progressing well. Bradford will likely be ready first. He’s hoping for a potential May return. Montgomery may need until the All-Star break to be ready. Nabil Crismatt’s elbow injury has taken him out of the mix for spring training.

Bullpen

A good look at Alexis Diaz as he throws his bullpen today in Surprise. Skip Schumaker says he has "elite extension." Last year it was in the 100th percentile per Baseball Savant.

Tyler Alexander, Alexis Díaz, Robert Garcia, Jacob Latz, Chris Martin, Cole Winn, Luis Curvelo, Carter Baumler.

A small change here as Baumler, a Rule 5 draft pick that must make the opening-day roster to remain with the Rangers takes the projected spot of Jakob Junis. He's had an above average camp, but it will still be a steep climb as he has little experience above Double-A. Díaz has impressed Schumaker with his extension and velocity. Martin will likely get a later start to exhibition games as he builds up on the side. He and Garcia are expected to get the first crack at closing.

Dark Horses

Gavin Collyer: There is no young reliever more buzzed about in camp than Collyer, who has impressed everyone with his velocity and his fearlessness in facing veteran hitters.

Ryan Braiser: He's had a nice build up and should get opportunities early to give Texas something to think about as they put together the final pieces of their bullpen.

Leandro Lopez: The prospect has an easy, repeatable delivery that features high-velocity fastballs with good action. He’s filled the zone well.

Notes: Emiliano Teodo and Marc Church are working back from offseason injuries and will have later ramp-ups, likely keeping them out of the mix for an opening-day roster spot. Josh Sborz has thrown well but his build-up may force him to start in the minors. He’s happy with his uptick in velocity, which was the major issue as he tried to return from shoulder surgery.

Catcher

Texas Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka (11) talks to pitcher Jack Leiter (35).

Kyle Higashioka (opening day starter), Danny Jansen.

Texas will start Higashioka in the spring training opener on Friday and Jansen is likely to start on Saturday. Schumaker is happy with the tandem so far in camp. Jansen is quickly ramping up to learning the pitching staff.

Dark Horse

Willie MacIver: Schumaker has compared his personality to Austin Hedges. But MacIver has less than 30 games of MLB experience. He’ll have to show he can hit in spring training and handle the staff to force Texas to consider a third catcher. Schumaker has said he prefers two.

Starting Infield

Mackenzie Gore with a live BP today in Surprise. The new Rangers starter gave up a first pitch hit to Josh Jung and then a single to Josh Smith. Jung has been absolutely raking during live BP.

Jake Burger (first base), Josh Smith (second base), Corey Seager (shortstop), Josh Jung (third base).

No changes here. The list of players competing with Smith at second base is a long one. Texas clearly wants the left-handed hitter to win the job. Smith and Seager have already built a good rapport on double plays.

Schumaker and observers at camp have noticed that Jung seems to be connecting with everything in live batting practice. He said earlier this week that he’s become “obsessed” with process again, which could bode well for his bat this season.

Dark Horse

Ezequiel Duran: He's the utility infielder with the most experience of anyone on the roster. He can play multiple positions. He has proven that he can hit when he gets regular playing time at a single position. If anyone in this camp is going to push Smith at second base, it will be Duran.

Other Notes

Sebastian Walcott, the organization’s top prospect, will have elbow surgery in the coming days and will miss the bulk of the 2026 season.

Starting Outfield

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) steals second base past Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez.

Wyatt Langford (left), Evan Carter (center), Brandon Nimmo (right)

Schumaker has spoken glowingly about Langford’s preparation for camp this week. He's allowing Langford to take the first three exhibition games off to continue his ramp-up on his own. Nimmo won’t play in a spring game until March due to his own ramp-up schedule which has worked well in the past. Carter has added bulk and Texas is banking on him staying healthy and winning the left field job.

Dark Horse

Sam Haggerty: Haggerty being an everyday starter will hinge on injury. He won’t outplay anyone in the starting lineup. Texas is hoping it won’t have to lean on him like that.

Designated Hitter

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson

Pederson has slimmed down after missing three games with a thumb fracture. He seems highly motivated to put his lost 2025 behind him. Ideally, he would only sit against left-handed pitching.

There are no dark horses here. Pederson will be the DH unless he’s hurt and the Rangers will mix in a hot hitter on those days when he needs a day off.

Reserves

Looks like Ezequiel Duran fine tuning things at second base with Corey Ragsdale. No numbers on the hoodie today.

Ezequiel Duran, Cody Freeman, Sam Haggerty

Texas needs to keep Duran as he is the only legitimate backup at shortstop for Seager assuming Smith wins the second base job. Freeman is cross training across the diamond and will play some outfield, too. He could be the new Smith from a super-utility perspective. Haggerty can play infield, but his value is in his ability to play multiple outfield positions.

Dark Horses

Tyler Wade: The Rangers are going to give him plenty of playing time to see if he’s a viable option as a super-utility player.

Justin Foscue: He’s going to get some run in the outfield to add to his list of positions he can play, which includes second base and first base.

Michael Helman: Texas likes his ability to play infield and outfielder but there are others on the list that have better bats.

Mark Canha: The non-roster invitee can make the team as a corner outfield backup who can hit against left-handed pitching.