Rangers Offense Stagnant Again as They Lose to Twins in Final Home Series
The Texas Rangers are riding the lowest of lows lately, which is somehow hard to believe. Just two weeks ago they were division title contenders and now the team won't even make the playoffs. The Rangers have now lost nine of their last 10 games and are leaving their home field in Arlington to embark on their final road trip of the year.
Texas was at least able to snap an eight-game losing streak in their series against the Minnesota Twins, but that was the only bright side that can come from their recent stretch. This was the lone game in the Twins series that the ballclub was able to put more than one run up on the board and no matter how good the pitching staff performs, there is no way to win games without getting some runners across home plate.
A Lagging Rangers Offense
It seemed that when the Houston Astros swept the Rangers that the team plummeted off a cliff. For whatever reason they were unable to bounce back from that outing and the team burst into flames. The Rangers only put up more than three runs on two occasions in their last seven games and they went 1-1 in those occasions. There isn't one player to point a finger at in the hitting line up as there are struggles from one through nine.
Joc Pedersen suited up as designated hitter in this series with the Twins where he went 1 for 10 with four strikeouts. Catcher Kyle Higashioka bats in the lower half and even though he is slugging .400 in his last seven games, he struck out four times in six at-bats (only played two games). Unfortunately, one can pick any spot in the hitting line up and it looks just about the same.
Josh Smith isn't a player who is an exception to this, however, he did get the ball rolling in their lone win in the last 10 games. Smith hit a homer in game two of the Twins series to get the Rangers on the board when the game had started in another sluggish fashion. Game two really wasn't a massive showcase of hitting. Consecutive wild pitches put a pair of runs on the board for the Rangers, but a win is a win.
The Rangers are playing for pride at this point. They are gearing up for their final road trip of the season against the Cleveland Guardians which will be no easy test. The Guardians are in an exactly different situation as they have won 12 of their last 13 to climb to the top of their division. Texas needs to win at least one game in this series to finish over .500 on the year and walk out of September with a little bit of dignity.