Rangers Recall Josh Jung, Place Chris Martin on IL in Flurry of Moves
The Texas Rangers are making some changes to their 26-man roster, as they announced a whole slate of roster moves on Monday.
The key takeaways for Rangers fans are that third baseman Josh Jung has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, while veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin is heading to the 15-day injured list with a left calf strain.
Jung, a 27-year-old who was once one of the organization's top prospects, has hit .237/.283/.366 in 75 appearances at the MLB level this season.
A demotion to the minor leagues resulted in a slash line of just .205/.225/.410 in eight games with Round Rock, but Texas is poised to give him another opportunity anyway.
The Martin news is a tough blow to the Rangers' bullpen, as the 39-year-old owns a 2.36 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of work across 39 games played this season.
The corresponding move on the pitching side of things is the recall of right-handed hurler Cole Winn, who has been excellent out of the bullpen with both Texas and Round Rock this year.
In his stint in Triple-A, he produced a 0.61 ERA across 29.2 innings of work in which he struck out 25 opposing hitters.
His 1.59 ERA in 17 innings with the Rangers gives the team's brass reason to believe he can get some key outs at the MLB level if needed.
Utility man Michael Helman will join Jung and Winn in being called up, while infielder Justin Foscue and outfielder Alejandro Osuna have been optioned to Round Rock to open up the other two roster spots.
