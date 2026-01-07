Chris Martin, Shawn Armstrong Deals Reveal Thin Rangers Payroll Margins

The Texas Rangers had to make choices when it came to which of its free-agent relievers to bring back from 2025.

In the end, Chris Martin was the one re-signed. Other relievers like Phil Maton, Hoby Milner and Shawn Armstrong ended up elsewhere. Curiously, Martin and Armstrong ended up signing strikingly similar deals. But, there were two key differences, and it reveals why the Rangers signed Martin and just how narrow the payroll margins are right now.

Comparing Chris Martin, Shawn Armstrong Deals

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Armstrong signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians. Martin signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Rangers, with the potential for $1 million in incentives. The structure of both deals, however, is key.

Armstrong’s base salary is $4 million.. After that he has an incentive and bonus structure that will get him the rest. The deal also has a mutual option for 2027 worth $8 million, or a $1.5 million buyout.

Martin will get $4 million guaranteed, per MLB Trade Rumors. He'll get $2 million in 2026. The other $2 million is a signing bonus that will be deferred to 2028 and 2029. Martin can get another $1 million in incentives, as he’ll get a $200,000 bonus for reaching 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 innings.

The fact that the Rangers felt the need to defer $2 millions of Martin’s contract three years from now is curious. Texas has made it clear it will operate on a smaller payroll than in years past. But, deferring $2 million for a 39-year-old reliever who was on the injured list three times last years doesn’t seem like a wise investment.

When healthy, Martin did pitch well. He was 2-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 49 games. He had two saves, struck out 43, walked eight and allowed six home runs in 42.1 innings. But he didn’t have much of an impact in the back half of the season. Once he suffered a calf strain on July 21, it kept him off the field for more than a month.

Armstrong is a 35-year-old reliever who is coming off perhaps his best Major League season. In 74 innings he allowed batters to hit just .157. He ended the season as Texas’ closer with nine saves and went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA. He fulfilled two of the criteria the Rangers have for their bullpen — a strike-thrower that gives the bullpen flexibility.

Both received basically the same amount of money and Armstrong should have had a better market based on his performance. Yet, Texas ended up with Martin. His performance in 2026 will be critical to the bullpen duplicating last year’s terrific season. The Rangers need him healthy and effective or else the inability to sign Armstrong will look like an opportunity missed — and payroll ineffectively allocated.

Recommended Articles