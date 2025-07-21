Rangers Advisor Skip Schumaker Could be Strong Candidate for Braves Job
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy hasn’t decided about his future beyond 2025. But a coach perceived to be a candidate to replace him could be the target of another team.
Skip Schumaker, who was the manager of the Miami Marlins for two seasons, was hired last offseason as a senior advisor to president of baseball operations Chris Young. The hire, to some, positioned him as a potential successor to Bochy.
The future Hall of Famer is entering the last of his three-year deal with the Rangers. He has maintained since January that he remains energized by managing and that he won’t make any decisions until after the season. Young has said that Bochy will get the room to make his decision.
At least one National League team may be positioning itself to try and lure Schumaker away.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Schumaker is considered to be a strong candidate for the Atlanta Braves managerial job once Brian Snitker retires after this season. Another candidate for the job is Snitker’s bench coach Walt Weiss.
Schumaker went 146-176 with the Marlins over two seasons. He led Miami to the playoffs in 2023. But last season he opted not to return as his contract was up, and the Marlins appeared to be in rebuilding mode.
Snitker led the Braves to the 2021 World Series title. The franchise also has a solid roster and farm system to work with, even as they are underachieving this season.
The Rangers just got back over .500 for the first time since May and are trying to get back into the AL playoff picture.
If Bochy were to call it quits after the season, he would do so with four World Series titles to his name. He won three with the San Francisco Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He won another with the Rangers in 2023. He became the sixth manager in MLB history to win at least four World Series.
He broke into the Majors with the Houston Astros in 1978 as a backup catcher and played for two other teams, the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres, in a 10-year career in which he played in the 1984 World Series with the Padres. He also hit the only walk-off home off Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan in the former Rangers’ 26-year career.
Bochy moved into Major League coaching in 1993 with the Padres as a third-base coach and became the Padres’ manager in 1995. He led them to a World Series in 1998 and spent a decade with the franchise before he moved on to San Francisco to start the 2007 season.
Bochy led the Giants until the 2019 season. In addition to the three World Series titles, he was the second manager in Giants history to win 1,000 games with the franchise.
He spent three years out of the game before re-joining the Rangers and leading the franchise to its first title. Earlier this season he passed Sparky Anderson for sixth-most managerial victories in Major League history.
